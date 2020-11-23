Sutherlin and South Umpqua school districts announced Monday that both would transition to distance learning amid rising COVID-19 cases and staffing difficulties.
“With staff following protocols for staying home when sick and quarantining when directed, it has become very difficult to continue staffing our buildings,” Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni said. “We do not take this decision lightly and it was a difficult one to make, but hope to return to onsite instruction as soon as possible.”
South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said local health authorities advised the district to transition.
“Local health authorities also shared that there is now spread of the virus in south county due to several local outbreaks, and we expect the community spread to impact schools over the next several weeks,” McLaughlin said.
Douglas County had 333 total cases between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority. This equates to 296.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Under the state reopening guidelines released by the Oregon Department of Education, schools in counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 during a 14-day period would need to transition to distance learning. However, most schools in Douglas County opened before those guidelines went into effect and can remain open under a Safe Harbor Clause until Jan. 4.
Winston-Dillard School District is the largest school district in the county still open to in-person learning.
Roseburg Public Schools announced last week it would switch to distance learning, starting this week.
This is the second consecutive week that there have been more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County.
Although the health department reported a test positivity rate of 13.4% last week, it has been adjusted to 5.6% for the 14-day period ending on Nov. 14. The test positivity for the 14-day period ending Nov. 21 was 6%.
Oregon changed the way it counts test positivity rates on Friday. The state had been counting the number of people tested but changed that to the number of tests administered which has drastically lowered the test positivity rate for the majority of the state.
Douglas County is below the state average of 348.4 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 7%.
