A shortage in teachers and substitutes kept Douglas High School in Winston closed Wednesday, but students were able to return to school Thursday.
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller wrote in an email that 13 staff members were unavailable for work Wednesday, which included seven staff members who are under quarantine orders from Douglas Public Health Network. The quarantine order for staff members came after a student at Douglas High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Most public school districts in the county, including Winston-Dillard School District, contract with Douglas Education Service District for substitute teachers.
Douglas ESD Superintendent Michael Lasher said he learned of a need for several substitutes on Wednesday morning and the district was not “able to notify the pool of substitutes early in the morning via our standard notification process. (Wednesday) afternoon Douglas ESD is personally contacting substitute teachers about the immediate need at Douglas High, and we expect to have enough subs available for Thursday and into next week.”
In the standard notification process, absent employees enter their absence into the Frontline Absence Management System, and can then assign a substitute or open it up to the pool of substitute teachers available. Substitute teachers can go into the same system and either accept or reject a job.
Douglas High School was the third school in the county to have a student test positive for coronavirus. The other schools were South Umpqua High School in Tri City and East Primary School in Sutherlin.
All students and staff who spent more than 15 minutes in the same room as the student who tested positive will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Staff and students at East Primary School and South Umpqua High School have returned to school. At both of those locations, the outbreak was contained to one classroom and did not require any substitute teachers.
Lasher said this school year there are fewer substitute teachers contracted with the education service district, 215 compared to an average of about 300 in non-coronavirus years.
“Many subs have chosen not to teach during the pandemic,” Lasher said. “Additionally, we tend to see high turnover rates because many subs get hired on directly with schools. We do have about 30 applicants at any given time as well, with varying backgrounds, from those new to education to retired teachers.”
Winston-Dillard School District was only able to secure two substitute teachers for Wednesdays, which was not enough to open the doors.
“In a small high school, it is not possible to continue to provide in-person services with 11 missing staff,” Miller wrote. “We are hoping to be able to find additional substitutes for tomorrow as needed.”
“In a good year, it is difficult to find enough subs during the typical ‘cold and flu’ season,” Miller said. “As you can imagine, during the pandemic, the availability of substitutes is expected to become a critical issue.”
Substitute teachers can provide both in-person and comprehensive distance learning, and need to go through an extensive application and qualification process.
Because of the pandemic there are also additional steps to that qualification process, including a requirement for substitute teachers to be trained on COVID-19 safety guidelines and awareness, as well as stress management.
8 new coronavirus cases and 1 DEATH were reported today by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team bringing Douglas County’s total to 341 cases and 5 deaths in Douglas County.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported a RECORD high 40 coronavirus cases and received 612 test results over the past week. Dividing 40 cases by 612 test results increases Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate to a RECORD high 6.5 % today. Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate is now significantly higher than the maximum Oregon School metric of 5% and is also above Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate of 6.2% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 75 new coronavirus cases and one new death in Lane County today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County have reported 530 cases and 7 deaths over the past week and a total of 5,119 cases and 45 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 367 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in Oregon today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon increased to 6.2% today.
Oregon’s 645th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/Oregon-reports-373-new-confirmed-and-presumptive-COVID-19-cases-11-new-deaths.aspx
The Oregon Health Authority is reporting another DEATH in Douglas County today, bringing its total to 5.
The Oregon Health Authority reported coronavirus cases for each Douglas County zip codes as of October 18 (below link). Douglas County reported a total of 316 cases that day. The below zip codes only add up to 306 cases. There is no indication which counties have the 10 missing coronavirus cases.
There is ALSO no indication why Dr. Dannenhoffer told School Superintendents there were zero coronavirus cases in the zip codes served by Douglas High School when the OHA report indicates there were 12 cases in Douglas High School zip code 97496 the day he made that claim and there were 4 cases on September 18.
97417: 9
97435: 9
97442: 9
97443: 9
97457: 39
97462: 14
97467: 9
97469: 9
97470: 59
97471: 80
97479: 50
97495: 14
97496: 14
97499: 9
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-21-FINAL.pdf
