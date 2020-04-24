Eastwood Elementary School fifth grade teacher Camron Pope has always had two very important jobs: teacher and dad. Now his two worlds are colliding as he is working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Video chat times are pretty hard,” Pope said. “I have to be focused on class and on top of that feed breakfast and be the entertainment of a 3-year-old. It’s a challenge.”
Pope and his wife, Eastwood Elementary School third grade teacher Emily Pope, are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Lynden Pope, and 8-year-old son, Quincy Pope.
Quincy oftens sits next to his father at the kitchen table with his own Chromebook as they start school promptly at 9 a.m.
Roseburg High School English teacher Rachel Jackson also made her kitchen table into her new classroom. She is at times joined by her daughter, Quinlan Wedge, who is a senior in high school.
Jackson’s daily routine has always started with checking her email.
That used to just be an email or two from a coworker, but these days she receives a handful of emails from students in the middle of the night.
“This is definitely, as a teacher, not what I signed up for. I have realized how much I thrive in a classroom,” Jackson said. “If this is what teaching were, I wouldn’t have signed up for it.”
Although school buildings are closed, educators continue to teach their students under the Distance Learning for All requirements from the Oregon Department of Education.
Distance learning was a term that could encompass both online and offline work for students, and was to be determined by each school district. There are guidelines to which each district, school, and teacher have to adhere in order to make sure students continue to learn the information as outlined by the state standards.
In the Roseburg school district, most elementary school learning takes place in the morning, middle school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and high school learning happens in the afternoon.
In addition to answering questions from students, distributing homework and grading assignments, teachers also had to come up with a way to teach the curriculum to meet state standards on a new platform.
“I sit in front of a computer all day, either answering emails or on Google Classroom tutorials trying to figure out the new technology platform,” Jackson said. She also has meetings with colleagues to try and streamline the core content and rewrite it in a way that fits into Google Classroom.
The school district distributed more than 2,000 Chromebooks and laptops to accommodate students for online learning. The district also ordered hotspots to help those without an internet connection at home, but many of those are on backorder due to the demand.
“I know we have families where there’s not only lack of access to good service or technology, I think that there are just households in which finding a quiet place to engage is a challenge,” Jackson said.
Both teachers were hoping to have the option of videoconferencing back soon.
Jackson said during the first day of distance learning, all of her students participated in the Zoom class. Participation dropped when teleconferencing went away.
The district stopped Zoom lessons after the first day of instruction when a middle school class was allegedly hacked and shown graphic images. The district has been piloting a new videoconferencing platform from Google, which it hopes to start using next week.
Jackson said having a class discussion not only helps create the connections between the kids, but it also helps students learn.
“When one person asks questions it can help another person understand something they didn’t even know they didn’t understand,” Jackson said. It will also mean that Jackson won’t get the same question in an email from several different students after an assigned reading.
Camron Pope said that human connections are really important for his students, himself and the parents.
“One of things is when I am calling and talking to parents, I become almost like a counselor,” Pope said. “Sometimes they just need someone to talk to.”
His focus in class has been on making sure his students have their basic needs met, know there’s an adult who cares about them, and assigning lessons and activity becomes secondary.
“It’s a pretty big deal that I can connect to the most at-risk students,” Pope said. “I haven’t been able to connect and I really worry about them. The consistency of school and having something to do is really beneficial to them.”
According to the state’s guidelines on Distance Learning for All, the foundation is to “continue to focus on student belonging, care, connection, well-being and mental and social-emotional health. Actively engage and nurture relationships with students, families, and community. Center equity in all outreach and communication efforts with parents and caregivers. Encourage, support and provide opportunities for active collaboration and communication between school leaders, teachers and all school staff.”
Teachers throughout Oregon have been calling students to check in, especially those who haven’t made it to an online class.
“I would say I spend at least one to two hours each day just contacting students who haven’t been engaged in Google Classroom activities and trying to figure out the reason for that,” Jackson said. “I worry about a lot of them and whether they are getting the support they need at home.”
As part of the state’s guidelines, seniors who were in good standing received passing grades for the remainder of the term and essentially graduated high school.
However, Jackson is continuing to teach her advanced placement literature and composition, as well as her Writing 122 dual credit course to seniors.
“Even though they’re technically graduated, those kids are still engaged,” Jackson said, adding that there were several students who have asked if they could not take the AP test in May.
It’s a struggle Jackson has seen not only in the students she teaches but also in her daughter who is a senior this year.
“It’s hard, it’s frustrating. I’m doing my best to rally them together and keep spirits up,” Jackson said. “In class when we’re facing senioritis, I can read it in their faces, I can see it in their work. Now, I don’t have that. Sometimes I just feel like I’m sending these messages out into space.”
As a fifth grade teacher Pope also misses out on the last moments of elementary school with his students, who will be attending middle school next year.
“At this point, my fifth graders are going to be sixth graders,” Pope said. “The most important thing right now is not their fractions unit, it’s making sure they’re happy and making good memories.”
The culmination of elementary school in fifth grade means that their work at Eastwood would be rewarded with a trip to Crater Lake, Outdoor School and a graduation ceremony.
“My heart hurts every time I think about those memories,” Pope said. “They worked really hard and it got ripped out from underneath them.”
He hopes to have an end of year graduation field day after the executive order to “Stay Home, Save Lives” and the ban on social gatherings is lifted.
But for now, he is trying to help create new routines for the students and teach them from his kitchen table with his own children nearby.
“I’ve always said that I have multiple personalities: At school, I am Mr. pope and at home I’m dad,” Pope said. “Now I have to meld those personalities. I have to make sure my son is on task and I’m putting in a lot of energy watching my daughter.
“It’s hard. And I went to school for this. I can’t imagine how hard this is for parents who are not teachers, who do not have a formal education. Or with one parent at home, trying to do all this.”
Pope said he wants parents to know that right now focusing on mental health and happiness is the most important thing.
And when it comes to school work, he said “Whatever they’re doing is OK. If they’re asking for more material it’s OK, if they’re asking for less that’s OK too. It is OK whatever they’re doing. It’s a weird time for all of us and we need to get through this happy.”
