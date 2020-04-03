Douglas County received an “F” grade for how well its residents were social distancing in March.
The grade is part of a report created by the company Unacast. Unacast is a company with offices in Norway and New York that specializes in collecting and analyzing mobile phone location data.
For this report, it assigned ranks to each county in the country, based on cellphone GPS data that showed whether people were traveling more or less than they had been.
If people in a particular county were staying home more, and traveling less, Unacast interpreted that as evidence that people there were using social distancing. That’s important because public health officials believe keeping distance from other people will help slow the spread of coronavirus — an outcome often referred to as “flattening the curve.”
Not so fast, said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer. Dannenhoffer said a measure based on how far people are traveling is bound to make rural counties look less effective than urban counties at social distancing.
Douglas and much of Eastern Oregon received an F ranking from Unacast, for example. So did Wyoming.
Dannenhoffer said the model doesn’t account for a person who lives in town but works in the woods, or who simply has to travel farther to the grocery store because their home is in a rural area.
“If you live in one of those counties you can socially distance, but you still need to travel around,” Dannenhoffer said.
He said he believes county residents are getting the message about social distancing.
He said traffic is down. In the stores, shoppers are giving each other space, and in some places, sneeze shields are up at the checkout stand.
“I think we’ve done a great job,” he said.
Dannenhoffer said new statistics also indicate that statewide, Oregon’s social distancing rules are flattening the curve.
Unacast gave Oregon as a whole a “C” grade, the same grade it gave the country as a whole. Wyoming was the only state to receive an “F.” Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah received “D-” grades.
The best social distancers, according to Unacast, were the residents of Hawaii, which received the only statewide “A” grade.
The highest grades among Oregon counties were two “A-” scores, given to Lincoln and Clatsop counties. The state’s most populous counties received “B” and “B-” grades. The nine counties that received an “F” included Douglas, Baker, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla and Wasco.
Unacast states on its website that it doesn’t identify individuals. Instead, it tracks and reports the location data used for the report anonymously.
And the counties where NYC sits all received As and Bs. Enough said.
That’s what happens when you try to understand something from 3000 miles away. Travel has no direct correlation to social distancing at all. Folks in eastern Oregon May have to travel 50 or more miles to the store. Timber fallers the same to work where they are several hundred feet from co workers. A beach in Hawaii may have wall to wall people who all left their phones in the dry safety of their condo. This “study” has zero significance and I sure hope nobody paid for it or intends to use it. Paul Beck
Nonsense conclusion. Hope nobody paid them to draw such a conclusion working from home in New York.
I agree with Dr. D., that rural folks drive more to get necessities. I live near Tenmile. I am used to making several stops in one town trip per week. I have noticed folks being respectful of the guidelines, and people are also staying positive, despite the seriousness of the situation.
