The Ford Family Foundation pledged $10,000 to the Greater Douglas United Way's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
The response fund was established to address urgent needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release by Greater Douglas United Way "all funds raised will stay local and will go to provide support for our community’s organizations and individuals in need as a result of this pandemic."
As of Wednesday, Greater Douglas United Way raised more than $63,000 and disbursed $25,000 to local member agencies.
Donations can be made at any Banner Bank branch in Douglas County, online at www.gduway.org or mailed to the offices at 702 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, OR 97470.
