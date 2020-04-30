Oregon had an increase of 61 positive COVID cases, for a total of 2,446 on Wednesday. There have been two new deaths reported from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 101 people who have died from the disease.
Meanwhile, as of noon Wednesday, the total number of people who have tested positive in Douglas County remains at 23, according to the Douglas Public Health Network. That means 13 days without a new case in the county, with still no deaths attributed to the virus in Douglas County. Of the 23 positive cases, 15 have recovered while two remain hospitalized. A total of 1,023 people tested have returned negative for COVID-19.
DPHN officials conducted another drive-thru clinic Tuesday where 26 county residents were tested. The next clinic is scheduled for Friday.
People with symptoms, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, should consult with their health care provider about being tested.
Douglas County, which opened the county courthouse to the public this week, is getting set to open county parks on Friday.
County officials continue to encourage residents to stay home and follow the executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Residents are warned that if the social distancing guidelines are not followed, it could lead to the re-closing of the park facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.