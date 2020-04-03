For the third day in a row, there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Douglas County.
As of noon Friday, the number of positive cases stands at 10 in the county. No deaths have been reported and 314 people have tested negative for the disease.
Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said one person who was infected is now considered recovered.
"She was symptom-free for over 72 hours so we're considering that recovered," he said."We're using the strictest guidelines, cough and fever gone for 72 hours."
The state death toll from COVID-19 sits at 22 with 73 new confirmed cases Friday, down from 90 new cases reported on Thursday. That's encouraging news for health officials.
"The weekly growth rate is down if you look at this week versus last week," Dannenhoffer said.
The Douglas Public Health Network conducted its sixth COVID-19 drive through testing clinic Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Another testing clinic is being held in Reedsport today.
Dannenhoffer said the tests are still taking up to four days to get the results.
To get tested, residents must be identified by their health care provider, as a patient that is symptomatic, and needs to be tested.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SouthRiver Community Health Center announced the expansion of its telehealth services for both new and existing patients allowing patients to connect to a provider by phone or video.
Telehealth services are available during regular clinic hours for patients seeking both medical care and behavioral health services. Because of the increased risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus, SouthRiver is limiting clinic visits to only those who absolutely must see their care team in person.
Patients may call SouthRiver at 541-492-4550 or visit www.southriverhealth.org.
Douglas County’s small businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis are now able to apply for forgivable loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The program started yesterday, according to the Small Business Administration.
The new program, created through the recently signed CARES Act, is designed to help businesses keep workers on their payroll.
Loans are limited to one per business. For more information on PPP loans, visit the Small Business Administration’s website at sba.gov.
