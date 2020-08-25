Good news for Douglas County in the fight against COVID-19. For the third day in a row, the county reported no new cases, either presumptive or positive, and there are just eight people still in isolation.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported the county has now had 152 positive cases and 17 presumptive cases and the total remains at 169. Since presumptive cases are already counted in the total, even if the presumptive cases turn out to be positive (or negative) it won't change the county's total cases.
The Response Team says three Douglas County patients are hospitalized, one locally, and the other two are out of the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported as of noon Monday, three more people, who tested positive for the coronavirus, have died in Oregon, raising the state total to 420 people who have died with or from the coronavirus.
The OHA said 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, bringing the state total to 25,155 since the pandemic began.
Multnomah County led the state in new cases with 59, Washington County had 34 and Marion County had 33. Jackson County jumped by 23 cases.
Another drive-thru clinic, led by the Douglas Public Health Network, is set for Tuesday in Roseburg. There have now been 1,404 people tested in 64 drive-thru clinics.
According to the COVID-19 Response Team, the hospitals, clinics and urgent cares continue additional testing.
DPHN officials say everyone needs to take personal responsibility for their actions and adopt the proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They encourage people to be cautious about traveling outside the county and recommend people follow the daily precautions by washing hands regularly, staying six feet apart and wearing a mask where recommended.
They are also asking that people limit attending social gatherings and stay home if sick.
(1) comment
You failed to mention Roseburg's VA reported 2 new cases in the past three days.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.