The number of positive tests for COVID-19 jumped to 20 Tuesday, with the addition of three new cases.
Of the 20, four have recovered and none have died.
Public health officials are reaching out to people who may have been in contact with those who test positive.
The county also continues to hold drive-thru testing clinics periodically at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
People who would like to get a test must go through their primary health care provider first to get approval.
So far, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said at a question and answer session last week, there have been enough tests for everyone who's received a doctor's order to participate.
The samples taken at the drive-thru clinics are sent out to labs for processing. The delay to receive results has shortened, Dannenhoffer said, to about four or five days in most cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,633 cases statewide as of Tuesday afternoon, with 55 deaths.
in plain terms, dannenhofer and the commissioners are deliberately suppressing the numbers on virus cases in douglas county. do you really want to keep these jokers around?
“A recently published study suggests Oregon has had approximately 7,000 infections — five times as many as measured by tests. State health officials have said more testing and analysis of confirmed cases will be key to identifying the best approaches to limit the spread of the virus.”
The Oregon Health Authority is also pressing for more testing in order to better understand how the virus is behaving. Contrary to this, doctors are often encouraging symptomatic patients who may have contracted COVID-19 to stay home and rest up, rather than seek out a test. Oregonians who have gotten tested routinely report waiting more than a week for results, slowing down any analysis of the test results. Health officials in Oregon and the rest of the country also are grappling with a spate of false negative test results.
Residents should be questioning their Douglas County Commissioners why more testing isn’t being done in our county if both the OHA and state officials say it is the key to limiting the spread of the virus.
https://www.opb.org/news/article/covid19-coronavirus-race-ethnicity-statistics-analysis-pandemic-oregon/
There are three counties in Oregon that have zero confirmed corona virus cases and all have tested a higher percentage of their residents than Douglas County.
Gilliam County cases = 0, Residents tested = 0.79%
Harney County cases = 0, Residents tested = 0.61%
Lake County cases = 0, Residents tested = 0.60%
Douglas County cases = 20, Residents tested = 0.49%
Furthermore, all counties with coronavirus case numbers similar to Douglas County are all testing a higher percentage of their residents than Douglas County.
Wasco County cases = 10, Residents tested = 1.29%
Columbia County cases = 11, Residents tested = 0.73%
Umatilla County cases = 16, Residents tested = 0.52%
Douglas County cases = 20, Residents tested = 0.49%
Josephine County cases = 20 Residents tested = 0.79%
Benton County cases = 24, Residents tested = 0.64%
Klamath County cases = 26, Residents tested = 1.30%
Conclusion: Douglas County is testing a lower percentage of their residents than many counties with zero coronavirus cases and all counties with similar numbers of cases.
According to the Douglas County Public Health Network, “At this time, you can only get a COVID-19 test through your healthcare provider.” This criteria leaves out the majority of homeless and people on Medicare without supplemental insurance who often don’t have a healthcare provider and also happen to be the most vulnerable.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/04-14-20-DCCRT-SPECIAL-LOCAL-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
As of today, it has taken the world 136 days to suffer 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 126,000 deaths.
It has taken the U.S. 85 days to suffer 610,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 25,000 deaths.
It has taken Oregon 46 days to suffer 1,633 confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 deaths.
After watching the "business as usual," activities all over this area new cases are not a surprise. Maybe the Commissioners ought to READ what social distancing actually means. Bad Choice Boice and the other two stooges at the Courthouse might want to take notes on what STAY AT HOME means.
