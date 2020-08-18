The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday giving the county a total of 165 confirmed and presumptive cases.
As of Tuesday's update, there have been 148 positive cases with 17 presumptive cases.
The number of people currently in isolation supported by the Douglas Public Health Network dropped from 25 to 15 Tuesday. Two people are currently hospitalized. One of those is from out of state, but hospitalized in Douglas County and the other is from Douglas County but hospitalized in another county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that nine more people have died from COVID-related causes in the state bringing the total number of deaths to 397.
Across Oregon, there were 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 23,676 since the start of the pandemic.
Three of the deaths were in Washington County, two in Clackamas County, two in Lincoln County and one each in Jefferson County and Malheur County.
Another drive-thru clinic was held Tuesday in Roseburg. The first drive-thru clinic was held March 17 and since then, 1,371 people have been tested in 62 of the clinics, while additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics.
Health officials say if you're having COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19.
Dan, where do you get your information? It appears that there are 165 positives plus 17 presumptives as of noon Tuesday. http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19/
