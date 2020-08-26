After three days of no new COVID-19 cases, Douglas County reported three new positive cases Tuesday. That brings the county total to 172 since the start of the pandemic.
The county has had 155 confirmed cases and 17 presumptive. the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported only one person remains hospitalized and that person is in a hospital outside of the county. There are 10 people that are still in isolation.
The county has recorded two deaths that have been related to COVID-19.
According to the COVID-19 Response Team, 9,922 people have been tested in Douglas County — including 1,404 at drive-thru clinics hosted by the Douglas County Public Health Network.
The Oregon Health Authority reported COVID-19 claimed seven more lives, bringing the state’s total of COVID-related deaths to 427.
The state had 247 new confirmed and presumed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 25,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Multnomah County had 48 new cases, Marion County added 40 and Washington County had 38. Jackson County reported 18, Lane County had three and Coos County had 2 new cases.
Umatilla County had three deaths, Lincoln County had two, Multnomah and Marion counties each had one.
For those who think they should be tested for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider for a referral.
Patients without a Primary Care Provider, that are looking for a COVID-19 test can contact the Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788 or call the Rite Aid Pharmacy, 444 SE Stephens St., Roseburg for an appointment.
(2) comments
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team again reported 1 new coronavirus case today. Only 34 test results were received.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has now been reporting 17 presumptive cases on their website for over eleven days. Why weren’t these presumptive cases tested to verify whether they have the disease?
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has reported 6 coronavirus cases over the past week and its 7-day positive test rate remains at 1.1%.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 34 new coronavirus cases today. There have been a total of 190 cases and 1 death in the six counties surrounding Douglas County over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 180 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths today. Today’s 7-day positive test rate for Oregon remained at 5.4%.
Were these the three cases reported at the Roseburg VA three days ago?
