Three new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County on Thursday by the Douglas Public Health Network.
County public health officials said the three people came from two different families that had traveled out of the state.
Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the three people were likely exposed several days before they got back from their trip to another state. Once they found out about being exposed, they got tested in the DPHN’s drive-thru clinic and were found to be positive.
Dannenhoffer said the system worked the way it was designed to in this case.
“You’re exposed to somebody who’s ill, that person gets tested, they have COVID, you find out about it and quarantine yourself and even if you turn out to be positive, it’s unlikely that you’ll spread it to someone else and that’s how we’re going to get this under control,” Dannenhoffer said.
The county’s total number of positive cases since the first case was discovered on March 8, is now 32. County health officials say 28 of those have recovered. One person remains hospitalized but no deaths have been reported in the county.
After some record numbers of cases the past few days, with 278 on Tuesday and 184 on Monday, statewide numbers dropped off a bit. Oregon Health Authority reported 148 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6,366.
Union County, which shot up to 247 cases stemming from a breakout in a church in La Grande earlier this week, settled down with just five cases on Thursday.
Multnomah County had the most new cases with 33, followed by Marion County recorded 26 and Washington County had 25.
COVID-19 claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 187, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
County health officials remind residents that the coronavirus is still here and with the Fourth of July celebrations coming, they say everyone needs to continue to include health and safety guidelines as part of their event planning.
