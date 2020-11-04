Douglas County had five students and three school staff or volunteers included in the weekly COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority.
People included in the report either tested positive or were presumed positive.
The students on the report included one at Tri City Elementary School, one at South Umpqua High School in Tri City, and three at East Primary School in Sutherlin. The staff and volunteers reported were one each from South Umpqua High School, East Primary School and Green Elementary School in Roseburg.
"Schools are not major drivers of COVID-19 spread across Oregon," the Oregon Health Authority said in its release of information. "Cases are appearing at schools because there is more community spread."
The data is gathered on Sunday and does not include the most recent cases in Douglas County, such as the staff member at Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg.
Reports of positive cases at Winston Middle School, Douglas High School in Winston, and Oakland Elementary School were also not included in the report.
A spokesperson for the state health authority said last week that sometimes the data can be delayed because the health authority will need to confirm school data with the Oregon Department of Education and the local public health authority.
New metrics released by the state on Oct. 30 will allow more students in Douglas County to return to on-site learning. The guidelines are not as strict as before and state officials put an emphasis on returning elementary school children to in-person learning.
Fourth graders in Glide returned to school Wednesday, while fifth graders are schedule to return Monday and sixth graders on Nov. 12.
Glide was already providing in-person instruction to kindergarten through third grade and seventh through 12th grade, under exceptions from the previous guidelines. There have been no reports of COVID-19 in Glide schools.
In Roseburg, fourth and fifth graders are scheduled to come back on Nov. 16. The school district is already providing in-person learning for kindergarten through third grade. Middle and high school students enrolled in Roseburg Public Schools will continue to learn remotely.
For in-person classes in large counties to take place at all grade levels, the case rate will need to be below 50 per 100,000. While elementary schools can open if there are less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Once elementary schools are fully open and the schools can show that reopening the schools did not significantly contribute to community spread, the middle and high schools may also reopen if the cases remain less than 100 per 100,000. The earliest date this could begin is Nov. 27, four weeks from the date of the new guidelines.
The Oregon Health Authority released its first official two-week "look back" report Monday, and will continue to issue reports on school reopening data each Monday.
Monday's data showed, Douglas County had 63.4 cases per 100,000 in the previous two weeks and a test positivity rate of 4.5%. The case count and case rate will be cumulative for two weeks.
Most schools, public and private, in Douglas County have reopened for in-person learning.
All counties must have a county test positivity rate of 5% or less to reopen. The other metrics will depend on whether a county is considered a small or large population. Douglas County is a large population county.
Once a county meets the state guidelines to reopen, a school will have a 14-day window to open. This will give schools time for planning, training, communications and make a gradual plan rather than a rushed opening, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
