TRI CITY — A student at Tri City Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the South Umpqua School District.
The school district is working with the local and state health authorities to notify parents of children in the cohort. All students and staff who were in the cohort of the child who tested positive will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
