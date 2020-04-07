Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 12 as of Monday in Douglas County, while 416 have tested negative.
Douglas Public Health Network has begun its epidemiological investigation trying to identify individuals who may have had close contact with the person testing positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine for those people.
One of the individuals who tested positive earlier has now recovered. The Douglas Public Health Network defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority now reports 29 deaths in Oregon, after two more deaths were reported Monday.
A 93-year-old man from Washington County and a 70-year-old woman from Marion County both died from the disease, and both were described as having underlying medical conditions.
The state’s new cases continue to drop, with 64 positive tests reported Monday and a total of 1,132 people in the state that have tested positive to COVID-19.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer the restrictions are paying off.
“I think Oregonians are doing an incredibly good job at social distancing, and keeping it in check,” Dannenhoffer said. “We (in Douglas County) are still at 12 scattered throughout the county, we have one recovered and several who are close to recovery and still two in the hospital.”
Dannenhoffer said the health care facilities in the county have been good at conserving their personal protection equipment.
“I think they’re looking at novel ways to deal with the PPE such as re-sterilizing masks and things like that, and then we’ve see just a tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” he said. “We have all of these people making masks to help out the community.”
Dannenhoffer said he’s seen veterinarian offices and dental offices donating tremendous amounts of their equipment to others who need it.
So far, the county has had enough of the test kids to handle the need.
“We’ve been able to do as many as have been ordered by their doctors,” Dannenhoffer said. “We have enough swabs for this week.”
A drive-thru test clinic was scheduled for today at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and another is scheduled for Friday.
Tests are currently being processed at the Oregon State Public Health Lab in Hillsboro and in a growing number of commercial labs, such as Quest and LabCorp.
Since the first drive-thru testing site was piloted in the county on March 17, 208 people have been tested so far in the Douglas Public Health Network sponsored drive thru clinics including one in Reedsport on Saturday.
(2) comments
Of 323 hospitals surveyed nationwide, 117 reported they were treating one or more patients with confirmed COVID-19, while 130 said they were treating one or more untested patients suspected to have the disease. Only 32 hospitals said they were not treating any patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Another 44 hospitals did not provide information.
https://oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/oei-06-20-00300.pdf
Iceland is testing its general population of 360,000 residents for coronavirus. Nearly 50% of positive cases have no symptoms (are asymptomatic), but are carriers that can infect others. Douglas County has only tested 428 people, only those who have shown coronavirus symptoms. How confident is Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer that asymptomatic residents are not infecting other Douglas County residents? Is he betting all of our lives on it?
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/04/iceland-is-testing-its-general-population-for-coronavirus-a-significant-number-of-positives-are-asymptomatic.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.