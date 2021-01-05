Nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Monday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
On Sunday, the response team reported 11 new cases and one new death.
The new cases bring the county's total to 1,456 since the pandemic's beginning.
The death reported Sunday was the county's 41st. It was of an 86-year-old woman who was diagnosed Dec. 16 and died on New Year's Day.
Five county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, four locally and one out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 132 people with the disease who are in isolation, along with another 177 people who've been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold a Facebook Live question and answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
The county maintains a COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Statewide, Oregon reported 1,421 new cases and eight new deaths Sunday. It reported 728 new cases and six new deaths Monday.
This story will be updated with statewide numbers for Monday as soon as they are made available.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 51,255 Oregonians have now received first vaccines against COVID-19, and nine have received both required doses for full vaccination.
In Douglas County, 534 people had been vaccinated as of Sunday, according to the state.
The Oregon Health Authority said Sunday that 190,500 doses had so far been delivered to sites across the state.
