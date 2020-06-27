The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team is warning county residents of a spike in new cases locally, statewide and nationally. The team in a press release urged caution for those planning road trips, outdoor adventures and barbecues.
“We know you are anxious to get back to living your life, but we ask that you still continue to be vigilant in protecting the health and safety of you and your family from the spread of the coronavirus,” the release said.
County residents are still being urged to remain home if they are sick, keep 6 feet away from others, cover coughs, minimize interactions with others, wash hands, consider wearing masks and limit travel.
The team has begun reporting cases differently than the state by separating confirmed from presumptive cases. It reported two new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County Friday, one labeled presumptive and the other confirmed.
The total number of confirmed cases by the county’s count is 36, whereas Douglas County has had 38 cases by the state’s count. Five of the 38 were reported in the last week. Two weeks ago, the total number of cases was 29.
Of the 36 confirmed cases, 28 have recovered. Zero COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Douglas County.
Just one, Roseburg VA Medical Center nurse Jose Jimenez, remains hospitalized.
So far, 4,572 people have tested negative for the disease in Douglas County.
The Oregon Health Authority Friday said new modeling shows COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Oregon. It gave three projections for how bad things will get in the near future.
The most optimistic scenario said case counts could remain at an average of 180 cases per day over the next month. The report said, however, this scenario is unlikely.
The second scenario suggested daily infections could rise to more than 900 per day, while the most pessimistic scenario said they could rise to 4,800 per day.
Oregon State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said in a press release the model “provides us with a sobering reminder that we all need to guard against continued spread, especially as we continue to reopen and the weather gets warmer.”
“Think hard about your choice of activities, especially as we get close to the Fourth of July holiday. Ask yourself: how can I reduce my risk and the risk I might pose to people around me?” Sidelinger said.
Statewide, 250 new cases were reported Friday and five deaths. That brings the total to 7,521 Oregonians who have tested positive so far and 202 who have died, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county continues to hold drive-thru clinics in Roseburg and Reedsport. People with COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste can talk to their primary care providers about getting a test.
Patients who don’t have a primary care provider can obtain assistance by calling Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
