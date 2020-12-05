Two more Douglas County residents have succumbed to COVID-19, pushing to 24 the total number of county deaths resulting from the worst pandemic in a century.
The county’s 23rd death was a 76-year-old man who was diagnosed and admitted to the hospital on Nov. 16, and died Thursday, according to Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer.
The county’s 24th death was a 62-year-old woman who tested positive and was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 13. She died Friday night.
“Douglas County today is reporting two new COVID-related deaths of local residents. On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of these beloved residents,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a news release. “It is heartbreaking to report more deaths today in addition to the three that were reported yesterday. As a community, we must take steps to slow the spread of this virus. Please follow the guidelines outlined in this report to keep yourselves and fellow community members safe.”
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 1,053.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 982 positive cases to go with 71 presumptive cases. Of those, 18 were hospitalized, 15 locally and three out of the area. There were also 198 county residents in isolation Saturday, 11 more than Friday, and another 307 in quarantine.
The next drive-thru testing clinic in Roseburg is scheduled for Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 claimed 24 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,027, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,847 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 83,243.
The largest number of reported cases Saturday were in the following counties: Multnomah (400), Washington (312), Marion (193) and Lane (135).
Local and state health officials offer the following tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Make a habit of washing and sanitizing your hands, regularly. That means washing after you eat, if you touch new surfaces, go to the bathroom, open a door, go to the store, go to the post office or after a meeting. Also try and avoid touching your face as much as possible.
- Wear a mask when you are around others not from your household. Not just for your protection, but for the protection of others.
- Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone that is not from your immediate household. This means paying attention to the distance stickers at the store, the bank, at restaurants and at businesses. Please be respectful, kind and polite by giving people ample space.
- Stay home from work and school if you are sick. This includes not running errands or going shopping or inviting visitors to your home. If you need help, reach out to friends and family.
- Minimize travel, especially out of the state, and limit visitors to your home.
- Minimize attending social gatherings or going places where there are large groups of people.
(5) comments
After nine months of coronavirus data reporting and with Oregon experiencing a near crisis number of coronavirus hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority waited until just now to change its entire coronavirus reporting to a new system. Rather than running both systems in parallel for a period of time to verify the accuracy of the new system, OHA cut the cord on the old system and is now basing life or death coronavirus decisions on its new unproven data reporting system which appears to be created by the same people who created Oregon system that tracks unemployment claims.
There are numerous new questions about the new system OHA rolled out last Monday. At the top of the list is the new system does not reconcile to previously reported coronavirus information. As an example, below I have listed a weeks’ worth of daily data reported by BOTH Douglas County Commissioners Task Force press releases compared to the same data reported by the Oregon Health Authority (couldn't link). ELRs are electronic lab reports. Total ELRs are the sum of positive and negative ELRS.
------------------Task------OHA--------Task---------OHA
------------------Force---Positive-----Force-------Total
------------------Cases----ELRs--------Tests--------ELRs
11/26/20-------20-------32------------34-----------240
11/27/20--------7--------17------------10-----------360
11/28/20--------8--------15------------40-----------350
11/29/20--------8---------4-------------15-----------231
11/30/20-------33--------4-------------34-----------336
12/1/20---------13-------41------------13-----------397
12/2/20---------16-------4--------11,474-----------199
12/3/20---------18------11----------------------------217
12/4/20---------26------19----------------------------984
Maybe someone smarter than me can explain the differences between the two systems.
The Douglas County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 258 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 229.9 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen and is over four times greater than the school reopening metric maximum of 50.
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 8 new coronavirus cases since yesterday on their national website (below link), bringing their total to 114 cases and 3 deaths.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 362 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today and a RECORD 1,759 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths over the past week.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
Despite Sherm's "No mask, no service" sign, I saw no less than seven people sans masks there today. Four of whom waltzed right through the check out without being challenged for being maskless. Very disheartening.
Dislungening, too.
Just got back from curbside pickup at Fred Meyer. While waiting outside in the parking lot, observed approximately 1/2 of people exiting the store were not wearing a mask. The masked Fred Meyer employee who brought out our groceries said they were doing crisp curbside pickup. She also laughed when I asked her about whether people were wearing masks in the store. She said many of them take their mask off as soon as they get in the door.
