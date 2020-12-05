Two more Douglas County residents have succumbed to COVID-19, pushing to 24 the total number of deaths resulting from the worst pandemic in a century.
The county’s 23rd death was a 76-year-old man who was diagnosed and admitted to the hospital on Nov. 16, and died Thursday, according to Douglas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer.
The county’s 24th death was a 62-year-old woman who tested positive and was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 13. She died Friday night.
“Douglas County today is reporting two new COVID-related deaths of local residents. On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of these beloved residents,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a news release. “It is heartbreaking to report more deaths today in addition to the three that were reported yesterday. As a community, we must take steps to slow the spread of this virus. Please follow the guidelines outlined in this report to keep yourselves and fellow community members safe.”
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 1,053.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 982 positive cases to go with 71 presumptive cases. Of those, 18 were hospitalized, 15 locally and three out of the area. There were also 198 county residents in isolation Saturday, 11 more than Friday, and another 307 in quarantine.
The next drive-through testing clinic in Roseburg is scheduled for Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 claimed 24 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,027, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,847 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 83,243.
The largest number of reported cases Saturday were in the following counties: Multnomah (400), Washington (312), Marion (193) and Lane (135).
Local and state health officials offer the following tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Make a habit of washing and sanitizing your hands, regularly. That means washing after you eat, if you touch new surfaces, go to the bathroom, open a door, go to the store, go to the post office or after a meeting. Also try and avoid touching your face as much as possible.
- Wear a mask when you are around others not from your household. Not just for your protection, but for the protection of others.
- Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone that is not from your immediate household. This means paying attention to the distance stickers at the store, the bank, at restaurants and at businesses. Please be respectful, kind and polite by giving people ample space.
- Stay home from work and school if you are sick. This includes not running errands or going shopping or inviting visitors to your home. If you need help, reach out to friends and family.
- Minimize travel, especially out of the state, and limit visitors to your home.
- Minimize attending social gatherings or going places where there are large groups of people.
(2) comments
Despite Sherm's "No mask, no service" sign, I saw no less than seven people sans masks there today. Four of whom waltzed right through the check out without being challenged for being maskless. Very disheartening.
Dislungening, too.
