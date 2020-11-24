Two more Douglas County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bringing the local death toll to 17, officials announced Monday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 15 new cases Monday and 12 new cases Sunday.
The deaths reported Monday included a 91-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital Nov. 18 and an 81-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital Nov. 7. Both died on Monday.
There are 20 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the illness, 19 locally and one out of the area.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live question and answer session Friday that about one third of the patients have typically been in the intensive care unit.
CHI Mercy Medical Center has 16 ICU beds.
Statewide the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,174 new cases and six new deaths on Monday. The dead ranged in age from 40 to 96, and they were all from Multnomah and Marion Counties.
On Sunday, the state reported 1,517 new cases and one new death, which is a one-day high.
That brings the state’s total cases to 66,333 and its death toll to 826. Statewide, 456 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The total number of Douglas County COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s beginning now stands at 822.
Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 251 cases in isolation and another 518 people who’ve been in close contact with an infected person.
Dannenhoffer said many cases in this county resulted from a Halloween party held by a rural fraternal organization. The party involved 50 people, lots of mixing and very little mask wearing. That resulted in an outbreak involving 30 people in three counties, three hospitalizations and a death.
The outbreak spawned other outbreaks involving a bank, a city government, a restaurant, a bakery, the harbor, a nursing home and a local school, which had to close.
Four Halloween parties led to outbreaks in Douglas County, with incredible ripple effects, he said.
That has public health officials worried about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
“When we saw the huge increase in cases resulting from Halloween parties, I can only imagine what the increase will be with Thanksgiving,” Dannenhoffer said.
Dannenhoffer said he’s pleading with people to keep gathering sizes small. He also urged residents to avoid travel. Those who do travel should quarantine on their return. And he urged people to wear masks.
OHA Director Pat Allen said in a press release on Sunday that Oregon is “on a steep and stark slope” of increasing cases.
“Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and death,” he said.
“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends. The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”
Dannenhoffer’s next live question and answer session will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the DPHN Facebook page. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by email to Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org or on the Facebook page during the show.
(1) comment
Yesterday’s press release (below link) from our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team said;
“Today we wanted to talk about Church Gatherings…we wanted to let our citizens know that we currently have four churches that have active COVID-19 outbreaks…Additionally, we have sadly learned that a few of our recent local deaths were directly related to unprotected church gatherings.”
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/11-23-2020-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
This comes four days after these same County Commissioners issued a press release (below link) in opposition to new coronavirus restrictions saying,
“We cannot in good conscience condone citing or potentially arresting people for gathering with family to give thanks on Thanksgiving or for attending Church services.”
Clearly, enforcing coronavirus restrictions for churches is more bothersome to our County Commissioners’ “conscience” than people dying because our Commissioners refuse to enforce the restrictions for political reasons.
https://www.co.douglas.or.us/media_room/2020/11_november/11-19-20%20Douglas%20County%20Commissioners%20Issue%20Statement%20About%20Two%20Week%20Pause.pdf
