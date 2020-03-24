Two more Douglas County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
That brings the county total to three.
The results were returned after the county's drive-thru clinics last week, however, the newly confirmed positives were not from the clinics themselves. Public health officials are still waiting on the majority of the results to come back, according to Vanessa Becker, a spokeswoman for the network. Of the 52 tests taken at the drive-thru clinics, six have returned as negative and the other 46 have not yet been returned.
Information about the two individuals who tested positive is not being released — age, location or status — but close contacts of the confirmed cases will be notified by public health officials.
“We know that COVID-19 is already here, in Douglas County, and although we are still waiting on dozens of test results to come back, the early numbers coming in of positive and negative tests tell us that our efforts of social distancing to reduce the spread of the disease is working. It is not a time to give up our efforts, the next 14 days will be critical,” said Laura Turpen, a communicable disease epidemiologist at DPHN.
As of this morning, the confirmed cases in Oregon climbed to about 200.
Eighteen new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 209, and three more people died, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The newly reported cases were from Clackamas (3), Clatsop (1), Jackson (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (4), and Washington (7).
Oregon’s sixth COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 15 and died March 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s seventh COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County, who had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of death. He tested positive March 16 and died March 23.
Oregon’s eighth COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 19, and died March 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. That can be viewed at the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page.
Why are no questions directed to Douglas County Health Director Bob Dannenhoffer about his over optimistic quote in NRToday saying it would take two to four days to get results back from the drive through sampling that took place over a week ago. Why is he telling people this when it clearly says on the Oregon Health Alliance website that samples are being sent to out of state laboratories and those laboratories are taking three days to analyze the samples, once they arrive? Why is he telling people they possibly could get their results back in two days when that is clearly false?
Why can't the public be given the straight facts? Our public officials lose all credibility and frighten people by failing to do so.
