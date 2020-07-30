The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new positive cases of the infection Wednesday. The county has logged 121 cases since March.
As of Wednesday, 117 people have tested positive and four are presumptive cases. The county reported that 34 people are in isolation, down from 39 on Tuesday. One person from Douglas County has died from the coronavirus.
The state's COVID-related death toll is now at 314 in the state after eight deaths Wednesday.
Multnomah County and Umatilla County each had three deaths. Morrow County and Jackson each reported one death. All eight victims were over 65 and seven of those had underlying health conditions. The eighth is still being confirmed.
Twelve of the 36 counties in Oregon have had no deaths related to COVID-19. Wheeler County has had no positive cases, Grant County has had two cases and Gilliam County has had just three.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases to 17,721 since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.