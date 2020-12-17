Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
A 64-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 Nov. 24 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 30 died Tuesday.
A 78-year-old man who was diagnosed Nov. 25 and admitted to the hospital Dec. 6 died Wednesday morning.
No additional information was released.
Their deaths bring the county's total death toll to 36 since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Every COVID death is one too many to report, and today we mourn the passing of two more Douglas County residents to this terrible disease," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a press release, and he extended condolences and prayers to their loved ones.
The outbreak at Forest Hill Assisted Living, formerly known as Forest Glen, in Canyonville has continued to grow. It's now at 65 cases and one person has died, according to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report. Last week the facility had 50 cases.
Curry Manor Memory Care's outbreak has risen to 60 cases, up from 56 last week. No new deaths were reported this week from that outbreak.
Mercy Medical Center's workplace outbreak has reached 59 cases, seven more than reported last week.
Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's outbreak is at 21 cases, one more than reported last week.
New on the list this week is Sherm's Thunderbird Market in Roseburg, which has an outbreak with seven cases. The first case was on Nov. 14.
Fred Meyer in Roseburg is at seven, one more than last week.
There were no new cases in the Roseburg VA Medical Center's workplace outbreak.
Five new Douglas County COVID-19 cases were also reported Wednesday.
There are 13 county residents hospitalized with the disease, 12 locally and one out of the area.
And the Douglas Public Health Network reported Wednesday it is now supporting 569 people in quarantine.
Of those, 300 are quarantining because a single person chose to go to work while sick, the response team said. The person later tested positive for COVID-19.
That's a new record. The previous high for people quarantining from a single contact case was 96, the COVID-19 response team said.
The Douglas Public Health Network is also supporting 159 people with the disease who are in isolation, making the total number currwntly supported in isolation and quarantine at 718.
Another Facebook Live question and answer session with Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will take place at 4 p.m. Friday on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
Most weeks, Dannenhoffer offers a Facebook live question and answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 4 p.m. Fridays.
Questions can be submitted via Facebook during the live shows or ahead of time by emailing Facebook questions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held this Friday in Roseburg. Contact a primary care provider for authorization. If you don't have one, you can call Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.