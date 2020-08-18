Douglas County reported one new positive and one presumptive case of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new cases on Monday, keeping the total number of cases to 162 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
There have been 145 positive tests, and 17 cases remain presumptive. The Douglas Public Health Network said 23 county residents are in isolation.
Two people are hospitalized, one is from out of state, but hospitalized in Douglas County. The other is a Douglas County resident hospitalized out of the county. There remains just one COVID-related death involving a Douglas County resident, who died in a Texas hospital.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new positive and presumptive cases Sunday and 192 Monday. The Monday total was the lowest since July 23 when there were 170 new cases. The state’s total number of cases is now at 23,451.
OHA said there were two new COVID-related deaths in Oregon reported Sunday and none on Monday. The death toll in the state is at 388.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team continues to stress the importance of weighing the risk in preventing the continued spread of the virus in the county when you think about traveling out of the area.
The response team continues to identify people with positive test results that have decided to travel out of Oregon to vacation and visit relatives. While traveling, some of those individuals and families have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 and brought it back to the county.
A few other cases were the result of a family member coming to Douglas County to visit and brought the virus with them and infected their host family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.