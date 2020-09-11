The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new presumptive cases, but no new positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.
On Thursday, the team reported one new case with a positive test result.
Those cases bring the total number of combined positive and presumptive cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 185.
Prior to Thursday, the county's cases had remained flat at 182 for four days.
The team is currently supporting four county residents in isolation. No county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Three Douglas County residents have died from the illness.
Statewide, two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 499.
The state reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases Friday, bringing the total to 28,865.
The Oregon Health Authority said in its weekly report Thursday that 4.3% of those tested around the state the previous week were positive.
That's better than the national rate of 8%. OHA attributed the state's better rate to Oregonians wearing face coverings, physically distancing and avoiding social gatherings.
The largest number of infections across the state — 37% of reported cases — are in young adults 30 and under, but that group accounts for a very small number of hospitalizations and deaths.
Hospitalizations and deaths increase with patients' age. 47% of the deaths among Oregon COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic have been among patients 80 and older and 73% among patients 70 and older, according to the most recent data from the OHA.
