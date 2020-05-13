The Umpqua Actors Community Theatre Board of Directors announced Wednesday that its production of "Mamma Mia" and the summer musical "Mary Poppins" have been canceled.
"We are also postponing all productions of future shows until further notice," Executive Director Melody Schwegel said in an email. "These decisions were not made easy. UACT has a tough uphill climb ahead and we appreciate the support and dedication from our patrons, volunteers, and board members in these difficult times."
UACT originally rescheduled "Mamma Mia" from April 2 to late May in response to the executive order by Gov. Kate Brown requiring people to “Stay Home, Save Lives” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"There are far too many variables that go in to putting on a production of this size, and we are simply unable to accommodate those this summer, for obvious reasons," according to a UACT post on Facebook.
According to the Facebook post, "Mamma Mia" ticket holders should receive an email regarding cancellation. Patrons are encouraged to contact admin@uact-theatre.org to request a refund or to donate the ticket cost back to the theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.