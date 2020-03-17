Umpqua Community College's board of directors declared emergency conditions exist due to the coronavirus during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The board authorized President Debra Thatcher to take any and all action to ensure the continuation of education and the health and safety of students on college sites.
"It is imperative to prepare for and implement measures to respond to the potential spread of COVID-19," the resolution reads.
This includes the relocation of staff and students, alternative education options. It also includes a paid leave of absence to employees due to quarantine or returning from level 3 countries, COVID-19, or an illness with similar symptoms. The paid leave would not impact employees' benefit time.
The declaration that emergency conditions exist was made as a response to Gov. Kate Brown declaring a state of emergency on March 8, her prohibition of large gatherings, the reported cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
