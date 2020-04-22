Umpqua Community College officially canceled its commencement ceremony, which had been scheduled for June 12.
"The decision was made following feedback from roughly 30 students," UCC spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman wrote in a coronavirus update posted on the college website.
There are currently two alternative options being considered: an in-person ceremony in September and a virtual ceremony.
