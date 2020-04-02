Most classes offered at Umpqua Community College will be online for the entirety of spring term, which starts Monday and ends June 11.
“In the effort to provide continuity and consistency for our students, we made a proactive decision to remotely deliver all courses through the spring term,” UCC spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman said. “This is consistent with other community colleges in the state. We want to keep our students, employees, and communities safe.”
The community college has specific ways in which it is working with students as classes move online:
- UCCOnline is providing workshops for students so they have a general understanding of the learning management system CANVAS.
- Student services staff remain accessible to filter questions and needs that our students may encounter.
- Faculty are working diligently and participating in workshops to ensure quality online education experiences for students.
- There are three computer labs available for students without access to computers of internet service from home.
- Students who need ADA accommodations will be able to access those services as they have before.
- Tutorial services are available online.
For students who need to pick up books and supplies through the college bookstore, drive-thru pick-up service will be available Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
“The college is proceeding with its nursing, truck driving, CPR, and wildland firefighter courses, with the required social distancing measures in effect,” Coleman said.
Umpqua Community College hopes to hold its second year automotive and welding labs in-person while following strict social distancing requirements, starting May 4. If those courses can not be offered in person after May 4, those labs will be made available during summer term.
All other career technical education courses will move online “with the hopes that students will be able to do the applied learning portion during the summer,” Coleman said.
Coleman said the community college is expecting a decrease in enrollment given the impact of COVID-19, but the college continues to recruit and enroll students.
