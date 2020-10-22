A student at Umpqua Community College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet sent out by the school Thursday afternoon.
"We are sharing this message with all members of the community to provide awareness," the message read.
The student attended class in the Bonnie J. Ford Health, Nursing, and Science Center on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, according to a message UCC spokesperson Tiffany Coleman posted on the school's website. The class had 10 students and one instructor, who will all be asked to quarantine until Oct. 30.
The student is currently quarantined at home.
"We greatly appreciate our community’s continued care for each other, and your willingness to navigate the many disruptions to protect the health and safety of our College," Coleman wrote. "We continue to urge everyone to continue doing their part: Stay healthy, physical distance, wear a face covering, and conduct self-wellness checks. If you are sick, stay home."
Although the majority of courses at UCC are taught virtually, there are a handful of classes that continue to meet in person on campus. Several sports teams are also meeting for practice on campus.
The college is following state and federal guidelines, including temperature checking and requiring face masks at all times.
