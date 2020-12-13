Umpqua Community College will continue remote and online classes through Spring term due to rising COVID-19 cases, the college announced on Dec. 4.
The campus will remain closed to the public. Higher education continues to operate under an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown's which asks people to work and learn from home as much as possible.
All classes and services that can be delivered online will be and there are a minimal number of hands-on labs for career and technical programs, along with workforce development courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.