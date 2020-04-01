Last week, a record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits. As our economy continues to deal with the economic repercussions of the battle against COVID-19, jobless claims will continue to climb. That’s why it’s so important that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that passed last week included significant funding to make critical reforms to and expand the Unemployment Insurance program in order to help the millions of Americans who are suddenly and unexpectedly out of work.
Unemployment Insurance is administered by the states. The Oregon Employment Department provides unemployment insurance benefits to workers who are out of work. OED is working to incorporate these changes into their resource guides and will issue updates about pandemic unemployment assistance and unemployment benefit extensions as soon as they are able.
You can file for a new claim through its Online Claim System. You can also visit OED’s Frequently Asked Questions page for more information. The OED has also created the OED_COVID19_Info@oregon.gov email address for coronavirus questions.
Frequently Asked QuestionsAm I eligible for unemployment insurance if I am self-employed, an independent contractor, or a “gig economy” worker?
Yes. The CARES Act permits states to expand eligibility to provide Unemployment Insurance benefits to workers who are not normally eligible, so long as their unemployment is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanded eligibility provides benefits to self-employed individuals, independent contractors, “gig economy” workers, and individuals who were unable to start a new job or contract due to the pandemic.
Individuals should apply for these temporary new federal benefits through the Oregon Employment Department’s Online Claim System.
How much will my Unemployment Insurance benefits be?
The amount of money you can expect to receive will vary for each individual. The federal government, however, is providing a temporary (available through July 31, 2020) Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) of $600 a week for any worker eligible for state or federal UI benefits, meaning every individual will receive at least $600 provided they are eligible for state or federal UI benefits and their unemployment is related to COVID-19. The benefit would be paid in addition to and at the same time as regular state benefits.
Do I have to look for other work if my employer temporarily closes because of the coronavirus?
If your employer expects to re-open in the future, you do not actively have to look for another job to receive benefits. To continue to get UI benefits, you must be able to work, stay in contact with your employer, and be available to work when your employer calls you back to work.
If you are not in contact with your employer, you are currently considered to be actively seeking work if you are doing what you can to be prepared to return to new work or find new employment.
What if I haven’t been laid off, but my hours have been cut?
The CARES Act makes a substantial federal investment in supporting Short-Time Compensation (STC), which allows employers to make an agreement with the state to reduce hours, instead of laying people off, and then have workers receive partial UC benefits for their lost hours. Policies will vary by state.
I am staying home by order of a medical professional or at the direction of the government. Will I be eligible for unemployment benefits?
Generally, yes, you would be considered available for work. If you have turned down work with a new employer, that could affect your benefit eligibility.
My unemployment benefits are about to expire. Are benefit extensions available?
The CARES Act empowered states to provide an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to workers who need it beyond what is provided for in state and federal law. This equates up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits in total.
Will I be eligible for unemployment benefits if my employer remains open, but I don’t want to come to work because of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus?
You may be eligible for benefits. You can file a claim, and the OED will gather information from you and your employer to see if benefits would apply.
