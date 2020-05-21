Greater Douglas United Way has been chosen to help distribute more than $100,000 in federal money to help local agencies provide food and shelter to people in need, and respond to COVID-19.
Greater Douglas United Way will receive $47,186 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Douglas County, and $67,274 for COVID-19 Response. The federal funding is a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A local board made up of Greater Douglas United Way staff, local service providers and volunteers will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board will also recommending the distribution of any additional funds made available under this Emergency Food and Shelter Program program.
Public or private agencies interested in applying for funding must contact Greater Douglas United Way at 702 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, for an application. Applications are due back to Greater Douglas United Way by Wednesday, May 27 at 1 p.m.
Under the terms of the FEMA grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- be private volunteer nonprofits or units of government
- be eligible to receive federal funds
- have an accounting system
- practice nondiscrimination
- have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- if they are a private volunteer organization, have a volunteer board
Greater Douglas United Way has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously to Battered Persons’ Advocacy, UCAN Food Bank, Lower Umpqua Ministerial Association, Salvation Army, UCAN Housing and Casa de Belen.
