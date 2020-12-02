Douglas County's COVID-19 Response Team announced Wednesday that 16 more people were added to the local COVID-19 case count.
Of those 16 people, 13 tested positive and three are presumed positive. It brings the total cases in Douglas County to 992.
Statewide there were 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
As of noon Wednesday, 19 people were hospitalized — 17 locally and two out of the area.
The daily update from the Response Team continued to focus on the need for wearing a mask.
"There are several strands of evidence supporting the efficacy of masks," the update read. "One category of evidence comes from laboratory studies of respiratory droplets and the ability of various masks to block them. An experiment using high-speed video found that hundreds of droplets ranging from 20 to 500 micrometers were generated when saying a simple phrase, but that nearly all these droplets were blocked when the mouth was covered by a damp washcloth. Another study of people who had influenza or the common cold found that wearing a surgical mask significantly reduced the amount of these respiratory viruses emitted in droplets and aerosols."
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer made a video on April 6 that showed why masks are relevant by doing a "spray paint myth buster test."
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 522 people; 180 people in isolation and 342 people in quarantine.
Oregon Health Authority is revising the way it reports test result to align with the new statewide framework, which would count the number of tests administered not the people tested. The change will go into effect Thursday.
(2) comments
The U.S. coronavirus death record was broken today according to Worldometers which reported 2,831 deaths today, breaking the previous record of 2,744 deaths set on April 21. The news-review won’t let me provide the link to the data. Strange, because it used to before.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus
It looks like spam now for some reason. Go to coronavirus deaths in US worldometer and scroll way down the page to get daily cases and deaths
December 2 (GMT) Updates
203,427 new cases and 2,831 new deaths in the United States
