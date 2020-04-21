Anybody wanting to view the video taken of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 11 had been out of luck until this afternoon.
That was the last weekly Wednesday meeting the commissioners held before canceling the rest due to COVID-19.
The link to the video was removed from the county’s website after Mike Ruehle, a frequent contributor to The News-Review’s online comment sections, began complaining about Commissioner Tim Freeman’s explanation of how county residents should act. Ruehle said Freeman downplayed the disease.
The link was restored Tuesday afternoon following The News-Review posting an earlier version of this story online.
At the time Freeman made his comments, more than one month ago, one local COVID-19 case had been identified and the governor’s stay at home order was still a little under two weeks away. As of Monday, the total was 23 COVID-19 cases in the county, and the governor’s social distancing rules had been in effect for three weeks.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boice acknowledged he took down the link to the video and said it wouldn’t be going back up. (He reversed course Tuesday afternoon.)
“We don’t have any legal obligation to have it there in the first place,” he said last week.
As of Tuesday morning, the Douglas County website appeared to show no available links to archived videos of county commissioner meetings dating back to 2015. Those links also reappeared Tuesday afternoon.
Boice said with Ruehle continually rehashing the issue, commissioners were concerned people might get the idea that what Freeman said a month ago was still the advice they would give today.
“For that guy to continue to point to the meeting as if that was today’s messaging was misleading to the public,” he said.
Ruehle characterized Freeman’s statements as suggesting there’s no reason to social distance or to close events.
He quoted Freeman as saying, “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
The News-Review was unable to obtain a copy of the video to review Freeman’s statements.
Boice said the county didn’t destroy the video, they just removed a link to it. The video is in third-party hands of the site that posts the county’s videos, and the county does not have a copy of it, he said.
The minutes of the meeting, which remain posted on the website, summarize Freeman’s comments like this:
“Commissioner Freeman made comments regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon. He reiterated that communication with the public is continuing along with a link on our website and Facebook for continuing information. He explained how the symptoms parallel to those of a regular cold and explained how many won’t even know they have it due to mild symptoms. He expressed the need to stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, avoid contact with mouth, eyes and face and clean and disinfect surfaces. Lastly, check the CDC travel website for any travel advisories.”
Ruehle said in an interview Friday he would have attended the next meeting to complain, but there wasn’t one. It was canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing. He said the minutes didn’t present Freeman’s comments the way he remembered them.
He said Freeman should have been protecting people’s health by urging caution.
“The World Health Organization had already declared coronavirus a pandemic,” he said. “And you’ve got your commissioner telling you, ‘Hey don’t worry about it,’” he said.
Ruehle said Boice’s explanation for why the video was taken down doesn’t hold water with him.
“If he doesn’t post that video, there’s something wrong with it. That’s not right, to basically pull something that should be in the public domain,” Ruehle said.
Our BOC is taking advantage of the pandemic to remove any traces of transparency. This from a group that has claimed to be be the most transparent BOC ever. But you have to believe me, because those claims on public record are no longer available.
they are very transparent wow. What is hidden from you, that wasn't hidden before? There is by far more information available publicly now than in the past, and people like you complain about everything they do and say. I see now why the prior commissioners did their work behind closed doors, you and others like you sure make it difficult!
The video has been put back up online. Here is a link to it. https://video.ibm.com/recorded/125993843
We aren't trying to hide anything, however, we want to make sure everyone stays focused on the latest available information. We have made every effort to provide the most accurate and up to date information.
Wow! for those of you that do not know here is a little background on the person writing this comment.
Mike Ruehle is a former Californian who was convicted of Drunk Driving around the very same time and on the very same street that he was fighting with business owners and local leaders about bars being open to late and people being rowdy. He now spends his time at his home on the North Umpqua River complaining about fisherman floating by and local leaders doing their jobs. Not much has changed. Read more here: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2009-jun-14-me-belmont-shore14-story.html
Katie Jones, the CEO of Mark Jones Trucking was secretly appointed to the Douglas County Budget Committee four days after making a $1,000 donation to the campaign of Commissioner Chris Boice. Three days after her appointment, Katie Jones donated another $1,000 to the campaign of Tim Freeman. Buying favors appears to be effective in Douglas County.
The commissioners appointed Jones at a Monday meeting on March 12, 2018, but minutes of that meeting didn’t say who was appointed. They also didn’t indicate who else had applied for the position. Unlike Board of Commissioner meetings held on Wednesdays, their Monday meetings are not videoed and streamed online.
Previously, all commissioner meetings were audio recorded. That no longer applies to Monday meetings where commissioner favors are likely bought and sold with no public record is kept.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county_government/recent-appointment-of-campaign-contributor-to-county-budget-committee-draws/article_cb055eda-f547-599b-aab9-a32b3ab31a44.html
Again Mike, get a hobby and lose the commissioner and News Review obsession. Or, if you think you can do better, pound in your own campaign sign and run for commissioner yourself. But either way, the continual not picking is nauseating.
C'mon. You accuse me of nit picking while your comment history indicates you spend your time commenting on the NR website about the correct punctuation on their articles.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/education/meet-the-contestants-of-the-douglas-county-spelling-bee/article_3cda0ace-0354-5ad5-a349-516b4f33facd.html
I quote Commissioner Freeman’s report on coronavirus from the March 11 Board of Commissioners meeting with Commissioners Boice and Kress nodding in agreement:
1. “There is no call for social distancing.”
2. “There is no call to close events.”
3. “People should go about their lives.”
4. “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
When I spoke to Commissioner Boice about their comments, his response is “we had no warning.” Yet, China already had 555 cases and 17 deaths when the first case was confirmed in Washington three weeks earlier on January 21. The worldwide death count grew to 2,923 on February 28 when the first U.S. death was reported. There were 126,414 coronavirus cases worldwide and 4,638 deaths on March 11 when the Commissioner’s meeting was conducted. 1,329 of those cases and 38 deaths were in the U.S. Oregon had 19 cases and Douglas County had declared its first case the day before. Claiming “we had no warning” is either a poor excuse or an indicator of how out of touch they are with the rest of the world.
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency on January 30, nearly 6 weeks before Commissioner Boice claimed, “we had no warning.” Other well publicized warnings include President Trump’s shutdown of travel to China on January 31. Japan quarantined thousands on a cruise ship on February 5. Italy locked down their country on February 23 followed shortly by several other European countries. The C.D.C. lifted all federal restrictions on testing for coronavirus on March 3. 22 Countries on three continents had closed their schools by March 5. President Trump signed an $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill on March 6. Oregon announced it wouldn’t allow the Grand Princes cruise to dock in Astoria on March 9. Oregon shutdown schools in Hillsboro and Lake Oswego on March 9. Oregon approved $5 for coronavirus emergency funding and University of Oregon announced it was switching to on-line classes on March 10. All of these events appear unknown to Commissioner Freeman when he made his statements trivializing coronavirus during the March 11 meeting.
Even if our Commissioners are out of touch with the rest of the world, it doesn’t explain their action to remove the video public record of their March 11 meeting. After all, our taxes pay for those videos. I suspect they did this for two reasons. First, they want to erase evidence of how they trivialized coronavirus and how out of touch they are. Second, the approved meeting minutes from the March 11 meeting indicate statements and actions that probably never occurred during that meeting. Essentially, our Commissioners rewrote history to avoid their appearance of negligence. Why else attempt to cover it up?
It’s looking more and more like the coronavirus pandemic will have relatively minimal health impact on Douglas County residents. And while that is absolutely wonderful, it shouldn’t draw from the fact our County Commissioners ignorantly trivialized a pandemic before they comprehended the facts and then tried to cover up their ignorance by destroying the evidence.
Good God Mike. Get a life, find a hobby, and move on. Its nauseating to see you reply 1, 2, 3, 4, and even 5 times to every posted Corona virus article in the News Review. One can only imagine from your ranting above your room must be covered floor to ceiling with notes, stickies and articles on everything Corona virus related. I think you have an obsession going. Move on.... Folks are really tired of hearing your self absorbed ranting on every article.
The solution is easy. Ignore, don't read them.
