At noon Monday, Douglas County public health officials reported that 17 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.
The Douglas Public Health Network and COVID-19 Response Team reported two new positive tests Sunday and an additional three on Monday.
Four of the 17 have since recovered. None have died. 507 county residents have tested negative.
The county is not releasing names or demographic information such as age and city of residence about the people who've tested positive. However, county public health officials are reaching out to people who may have come in contact with those who've tested positive and encouraging them to self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reported one new death from the illness, bringing the statewide total deaths to 52. 1,527 Oregonians have tested positive for the disease.
The availability of tests is limited, so it's believed that many more people have had the illness than have received positive test results. The OHA reported this week that the true number of COVID-19 cases statewide is likely about 7,000, considerably more than the number of cases that have been officially diagnosed.
State and county public health officials continue to encourage residents to practice social distancing.
The state is making a push to increase safety at long-term care facilities, where a number of cases have been found. It has created a team to work with local public health authorities on the problem.
The team plans to evaluate needs at individual facilities and bring agencies together that can offer help preventing the disease from spreading to patients and staff. It also is charged with funneling resources to facilities that need them.
The American Red Cross planned to hold to blood drives on Monday, with more to come later this week and next week.
Appointments are required to participate, which can be made online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
According to the Douglas County Public Health Network, ten coronavirus test results were received over the past 24 hours. Three of those were positive for the disease bringing the total to 17 for the county. With the two positive cases from the previous day, that is a 42% increase in two days.
How is Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer going to sugar-coat these facts after repeatedly saying, “the curve is flattening in Douglas County” and “the weekly growth rate is down” in Douglas County?
Why has Dr. Dannenhoffer not increased testing in Douglas County to measure the extent of our infection? Currently, only 524 people have been tested in Douglas County, only the ones with a referral from their primary care doctor. That’s 0.47% of Douglas County’s population. Meanwhile, nearby Jackson County has tested over 3,000 of its residents.
Thank you for updating your article and its headline to more accurately reflect the number of coronavirus cases in Douglas County.
Dump luck, or, the you know what is about to hit the fan in Douglas County. It is pretty much business as usual out there . . . no masks, no distancing, dumba** leadership from the courthouse.
When elected officials, like County Commissioners countermand the state’s official orders like opening boat ramps for guided tours on the Umpqua which is what Chris Boice did, it breaks down the unified social distancing rules we are all trying to abide by. This kind of action will act as a warning that Douglas County is a dangerous place to visit and shop in fear of reckless and careless safety measures. They figure they could easily contract the virus. Poor choice Commissioner Boice
Commissioner Boice is only able to reopen the boat ramps if he has agreement from his fellow commissioners.
"Poor choice Boice" is a catchy nickname. He shouldn't be offended considering all the names he has called me.
“The availability of tests is limited”
Douglas County does not test anyone in their drive through facilities because we do not have the capability to perform a coronavirus test. Douglas County merely takes a nasal swab and sends it to an outside lab for analysis. The test is run on the nasal swab by the outside lab and the results of the analysis are reported back in a week to ten days.
Assuming nasal swabs are available, the only limit to testing is the DHPN criteria requiring a referral from a person’s primary care doctor. A person who thinks they are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms cannot get tested unless they can first convince their primary care doctor to give them a referral.
Furthermore, people without primary care doctors, such as the homeless or those solely on Medicare, who cannot afford a primary care doctor, are not allowed to have their samples taken at Douglas County drive-thru facilities, regardless of their symptoms. Only people who can afford a primary care doctor are being granted the ability to get tested in Douglas County, while the less affluent are being ignored (see below link).
Finally, everyone should be questioning why, if testing is truly limited, has nearby Jackson County tested nearly 3,000 people while Douglas County has tested only 502 people. Is testing somehow only limited in Douglas County? Doesn’t the public deserve an explanation?
I'm watching another guided drift boat with three fishermen floating down the N. Umpqua river in violation of the Governor's stay-home and social distancing orders. The only reason this continues to occur is because Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice reopened the previously closed county boat ramps and openly encourages the guides to violate the order.
