Four more Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Tuesday.
Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell said Tuesday she believed CHI Mercy Medical Center received its first 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the Oregon Health Authority this week.
As at hospitals around the state, the vaccines will be given to hospital health care providers and staff, who are in the category the Health Authority lists as 1A.
Also in category 1A are nursing home staff and residents, who will receive their vaccinations directly from Walgreens/CVS Pharmacy, according to the state.
Nursing home residents are among the most medically fragile people, and account for the majority of the state's COVID-19 fatalities, according to state health officials.
The first of the four Douglas County deaths reported Tuesday was a 70-year-old man, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 5.
A 63-year-old woman was diagnosed Nov. 29 and died Dec. 6.
An 88-year-old woman was diagnosed Nov. 16 and died Dec. 7.
A 79-year-old man was diagnosed Nov. 16 and died Dec. 6.
The deaths bring the county's death toll to 34.
No additional information was released about them.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman extended condolences and prayers to the victims' loved ones.
He said the four deaths sadly out shadowed a recent drop in new cases. Fourteen new cases were reported Tuesday.
"While you may think that you are pretty healthy and the virus won't attack you, the truth is there are people in your life that are in the extreme risk category, and could get seriously ill or die from COVID. Please think of others right now," he said.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer also urged county residents to think about their loved ones at this time of year.
"It doesn't take very long to look around and discover that many people in your life, from your parents and grandparents, to siblings, to aunts, uncles and cousins, to neighbors, friends and coworkers, to students and classmates, have compromised immune systems from past or present illnesses or other health disorders," Dannenhoffer said.
"They might have underlying health conditions like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or kidney disease, obesity, anemia, bronchitis, asthma or emphysema, that make it difficult or impossible to fight this deadly disease. So, this holiday season, please give the gift of protection to those you love, by respecting personal space in staying six feet apart, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, and wearing personal protective equipment properly.”
County health officials recommend people cancel travel plans and stay home during Christmas and other winter holidays.
Fifteen county residents are hospitalized with the disease, 14 locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 171 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as 451 people who've been in close contact with someone who has the disease.
Statewide, COVID-19 killed an additional 54 people, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
That brings the state's death toll to 1,214.
The state also reported 1,129 new cases Tuesday.
Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell said the state, not Douglas County Public Health, determines how the vaccines will be allocated and administered at the county level.
But she said Mercy has a team of physicians and ethics leadership who created a tiered plan for the order in which the hospital's providers and staff will be offered the shots.
Providers at highest risk and providers who are directly caring for patients were taken into account in determining who would get shots first.
Shots will be given on a voluntary basis and while there won't be enough for all health care staff and providers in this first delivery, it is expected that all of them who want a vaccine will ultimately be able to get one.
Pfizer vaccines are especially tricky to transport and store, requiring a freezer that remains at 70 degrees below zero.
Mercy has acquired one freezer that's big enough to accommodate both the first batch and additional distributions.
The next type of vaccine to arrive after Pfizer vaccines will be Moderna vaccines. Easier to store, and requiring just ordinary freezer temperatures, these vaccines are expected to begin to be distributed around the state next week.
Additional distributions of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected this month, and other vaccines could follow in coming months, according to the state.
"Locally, we are hopeful that the vaccines will arrive soon, and that they are reported, with demonstrations through the clinical trial and review process, to be safe and effective," Howell said.
Douglas County's per capita death rate is now the 12th highest of Oregon's 36 counties at 30 deaths per 100,000 people. Douglas County's per capita death rate is higher than all six counties that surround Douglas County.
Almost half of Douglas County deaths occurred over the past 12 days. All four of the DEATHS reported today occurred OVER a week ago. The most recent of the four died December 7 which begs the question how many more deaths haven't been reported yet.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 246 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 219.2 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen and is nearly five times greater than the school reopening metric maximum of 50.
Douglas County’s death rate is climbing. Douglas County now has a higher per capita DEATH RATE than the state of Oregon. 30 people per 100,000 residents have died in Douglas County from coronavirus while only 29 people per 100,000 residents have died in Oregon, even after Oregon declared a record 53 deaths today.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 246 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 4,570 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 246 cases by 4,570 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 5.4% today which is greater than the 5.0% school reopening metric.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 267 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today, and 1,720 cases and 35 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases and a RECORD 53 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 5.4% today. OHA also reported 67 Oregonians are on ventilators today, which is one less than yesterday,s record.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 17 ICU beds and 122 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 72 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 13 of them are in ICU. There were 144 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
