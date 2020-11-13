Beginning Nov. 18, the entire state of Oregon will go on a two-week "freeze" in activities, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday afternoon.
Brown, commenting at a virtual press conference, said that hotspot counties such as Multnomah will likely be paused for longer.
The new freeze will involve reducing the kinds of social gatherings that have pushed new cases above 1,000 per day. Brown said it's an effort to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and unable to accept new COVID-19 patients.
"The majority of these cases stem from sporadic community spread, which means the virus is out there. It is out there lurking amongst us, both visible and not," Brown said.
"Every day it's infecting more and more Oregonians who think they are safely seeing their friends and family members. It's a very dangerous situation, and our hospitals have been sounding the alarm," Brown said.
During the freeze, restaurants will only be able to serve takeout meals, groceries and other retail outlets will have to limit to 75% capacity, gyms will be closed, and church gatherings will be limited to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
Personal services such as physical therapy will still be allowed.
All work that can be done remotely must be, and Oregonians are to wear masks at all times and hold get-togethers with no more than 6 people, or one other household, at a time.
It's get-togethers small and large that have fueled the rise in cases both locally and statewide, according to state and local public health officials.
Brown said she would have state police work with local law enforcement on enforcing the new social gathering rules. Violations are a class "C" misdemeanor, which can be punishable by citations, fines or even arrest, she said.
Brown said the "dreaded winter surge" has arrived, and Oregonians can't look to other states — also facing rising cases — to take on extra hospital patients.
"Whether we like it or not, we're about to face what might be the roughest days of the pandemic," she said. "If we want to give Oregonians a fighting chance, we must take further measures to flatten the curve now."
As the press conference was underway, Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced that the local new case record was broken again.
The team reported 30 new cases on Friday, bringing the weekly case number to 136. Both numbers broke records.
So did the announcement that 17 local residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic's beginning back in March now stands at 593.
The team is supporting 630 local people who are isolating or quarantining, either because they have the disease or because they've been in close contact with someone who does.
The term quarantine is used for close contacts, while isolation is used for people who are positive or presumptive for the disease.
County officials continue to urge members of the public to wear masks, maintain six feet of social distance from others, limit social gatherings. They are also asking people with symptoms to stay home from work, school or errands when sick.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 753. Two of the deaths reported on Friday were from Jackson County, two from Marion County, two from Multnomah County and one from Benton County.
The OHA believes the rate of growth is now exponential, with each case infecting an average of 1.42 additional people.
Even if the rules are followed, Oregonians are expected to see as many as 1,500 cases per day for a couple of weeks before they begin to decline again, OHA said.
(12) comments
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday afternoon, bringing their total cases to 62.
The Commissioner’s Response Team reported 219 coronavirus cases and received 1,532 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 219 cases by 1,532 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 14.3% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%
The 219 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH 14-day case rate of 197.3 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for 7 different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 10 ICU beds and 115 non-ICU beds available in the four county Region 3 today. There are a 37 people hospitalized in Region 3 for coronavirus today. There were 112 reported new coronavirus cases in Region 3 today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 213 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in Jackson County today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 1,193 cases and a RECORD 8 deaths over the past week.
The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon set another RECORD today at 14.0%. Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate is 16.9% today.
In more news, here is a nice story, with links on the couple who developed the vaccine we are all so excited about: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/11/13/1995508/-A-Muslim-Turkish-German-couple-is-behind-the-world-s-first-effective-coronavirus-vaccine
I think some folks are wary of the first step in a slippery slope. Think of the analogy of putting a frog in a pot of warm water vs boiling water. What step is too much for you Joe or Melrose? A vaccine passport to go to the show? One of Biden's advisors tossed out the idea of tying together vaccines with rent assistance and welfare payments. How about Michael Olsterholm advising a nationwide 4 to 6 week total lockdown with the US govt paying all salaries? Interesting questions. Just imagine if this was airborne ebola with a 50+% fatality rate.....
Carisa, Would it be possible for the N-R staff to ask Commissioners Freeman and Boice and Senator Heard and Rep Leif to recant their previous statements and actions?
If he hasn't already, I can guarantee any second now Boice is going to start repeating his "scientific" claim he made during the anti mask rally about how "there hasn't be any case of someone getting the virus from a restaurant or bar in douglas county" when at the time less than 45 percent of the cases could be traced back to the source. On my way to work daily I drive past Applebees. I do see some people entering/leaving with a mask, but more often than not I'll see a maskless couple or family of four going up to the door just as another maskless family is exiting, all while inches apart from eachother. Whose to say its not being transmitted or spread in those brief moments? Now think about how many times a day things like that occur, and thats just at ONE restaurant here.
It'll be interesting to see how many food places actually comply with this when Boice has also encouraged people not to do something if they don't like it, especially if it comes from the governor or a democrat for the matter. If anyone gets fined you can bet him and Leif will be the first ones to donate to your gofundme page, though Leif won't donate as much acourse because hes a cheap a** like that.
Good luck trying to enforce the 6 people at your household thing on the weeks of thanksgiving. I can already guarantee you probably well over 90 percent of the population here will do as they please with large gatherings.
agree
Agree. It's really angrifying. The negligence. The incompetence. The disregard for human life.
90 percent of the population everywhere will do as they please. There are surges in PDX, Detroit, Chicago, NYC, SF, etc. Did our commissioners cause that? Not trying to defend our commissioners, but the scenes you describe outside Applebee's are taking place everywhere, no matter what the politicians are saying.
May not have caused it all no, but their actions and behaviors have certainly added no help to the situation. Between them and people like Leif and Heard we basically have grown men throwing temper tantrums simply over the fact that the govenor is a different political party than them, so thats reason enough to rebel and defy authority. The example with Casey's would have been a perfect time for them to educate the public and use as an example of how we should act right now. Nope instead we got a "heres my wallet, how much do you need? Also we're not going to try to stop anyone else from doing this because we don't like it!". Also doesn't help when this is all thrown into a population pool where quite a bit of the population based on voting numbers are die hard Trump worshippers and are convinced that the virus is all made up.
I have to laugh at all the people on facebook I've seen in the last hour alone up in arms about all this. One person seemed to be extremely outraged about it and posted a meme attacking Brown. Brown isn't the reason for all this, its the people. Heck this same girl just posted some pictures on facebook weeks before with a halloween party where I didn't see anyone wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Whose to say that party wasn't one of the ones Brown mentioned in her conference today where several cases had been linked to about 5, one them being in douglas county!
The DC, that is true but it shows, for one thing, that the relentless efforts to dismiss simple health precautions by Trump and his followers has taken root. Imagine if all of our political leaders had acted responsibly from the get-go and modeled correct behavior and consistently repeated how important it was to do so. Other countries have done it.
I keep thinking of what the people in our nation were asked to do in previous crises- WW II, Vietnam, post 9/11- and compare that to the piddly requests to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands.
And what we are seeing boils down to grown ups acting like defiant two-year-olds.
TheDC1967: "everywhere" is a big place. Leadership matters; we have an infection rate and a death rate a hundred times higher than New Zealand, Taiwan, japan, China, etc, etc. We are currently tenth-worst in the world, surpassed only by a few backwards nations and Spain. So: "everywhere" includes all those places I mentioned. It includes North Dakota and South Dakota, with rates about eight times our county's rate, and it includes, say, Vermont.
Good. It will take some weeks of this level of effort to bend the curve down. The case numbers started to rise again nationally about two months ago; deaths lag by about a month or more; we won't see a significant drop in new cases for a couple weeks, and we will see rising death numbers for at least a month--these rises are already baked-in. Likely we'll see, by the end of this year, a couple of thousand dead Americans per day. But, Yes! Act now to bend the curve in the future.
