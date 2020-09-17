Another three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Douglas County Friday, while one of the five cases reported Thursday was retracted from the total after it was learned that patient is not a county resident.
The total number of cases now stands at 202, with 14 of those having come in the week ending Friday.
19 county residents are currently being supported in isolation, and six are hospitalized.
After Thursday's spike in cases, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team urged county residents not to forget the pandemic's risk even as it adapts to the impact of the Archie Creek Fire.
"While our local numbers have been low over the last 5 weeks, we are now seeing an unfortunate spike in cases. In addition to dealing with COVID-19, we recognize that our residents, neighbors and friends are incredibly distracted, displaced and reeling from the devastating local wildfires, we are too. But, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic," the team said in a press release Thursday.
"We continue to encourage you to stay vigilant in protecting you and your family from contracting or spreading this virus," the press release said.
County residents are being asked to curb travel, limit social gatherings, stay home if sick, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Epidemiologists for the county continue to identify patients with positive COVID-19 test results who have traveled out of the area, contracted the disease during their visit and brought it back to Douglas County.
States directly related to cases here include Alaska, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Wyoming.
Patients in isolation who don't qualify for paid sick leave may be eligible for $120 per day payments for up to 10 days under a state temporary paid leave program. More information is available online at
https://www.oregon.gov/dcbs/covid-pl/Documents/COVID-temp-leave-instructions.pdf
This article incorrectly states, “the total number of cases now stands at 202, with 14 of those having come in the week ending Friday.” The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team report (below link) on Friday September 11 indicates Douglas County had 185 cases that day. 202 cases minus 185 cases equals 17 cases in the past week, not 14.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/09-11-2020-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
A record tying 19 states reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases today in the U.S.
After an outcry from public health officials, saying asymptomatic people who have come in contact with Covid-19 should be tested, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reversed its guidance on coronavirus testing today. "If you have been in close contact, such as within 6 feet of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 15 minutes and do not have symptoms, you need a test," the CDC posted on its website today.
Douglas County Public Health Network and the Oregon Health Authority previously admitted they never followed CDC guidance and have test far fewer people than CDC recommended.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cdc-reverses-course-on-asymptomatic-tests-again/ar-BB19bCHb?li=BBnb7Kz
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 3 new coronavirus cases today, but one person isn’t included in Douglas County numbers because they don’t live in the county. The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has now reported 21 new cases over the past 9 days.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has reported 17 coronavirus cases and received 467 test results over the past week. Dividing 17 cases by 467 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 3.64% for Douglas County. This is another significant increases and the highest positive test rate since August 7.
If you back out the workplace outbreak cases from Norris Blueberry Farm, Romtec and Mercy Medical Center, Douglas County is currently seeing it’s the highest number of new coronavirus cases ever. More worrisome is Douglas County has traced less than 45% of its cases over the last 3 weeks to the source of the infections and as in the past, the DCCRT again only isolated the 2 most recent cases and no others in hopes they had came in contact with nobody else.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 39 new coronavirus cases today and a NEW RECORD high 244 cases and 2 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 264 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths today. Today’s 7-day positive test rate for Oregon jumped to 6.18%.
The OHA reported a RECORD LOW 687 non-ICU hospital beds are available throughout Oregon today.
Correction: OHA reported 282 new cases today, giving Oregon a 7-day positive test rate of 6.3%.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 1 new coronavirus case this afternoon, giving them a total of 25 cases.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team claims, “our local numbers have been low over the last 5 weeks.” In fact, the DCCRT has reported 41 coronavirus cases over the past 5 weeks which is considerably higher than the 29 total cases Douglas County had when it reopened for business in June.
Douglas County has traced a mere 45% of its coronavirus cases to it source over the last three weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). That means infected people are still infecting others in Douglas County because they haven’t been identified and isolated. This is a concern.
Another concern is the 18 new coronavirus cases in Douglas County over the past 8 days exactly matches the number of people isolated in Douglas County. This indicates the Douglas County COVID-19 Response believes all 18 of these cases did NOT come in contact with anyone else who might need to be isolated.
It is highly unlikely all 18 cases were NOT in contact with family members or friends during the days before their disease was diagnosed. If they were in contact, those friends and family members should also be in isolation.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/County-Watchlist-Data.pdf
