State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, removed his mask on the Senate floor Monday in protest of COVID-19 restrictions he said violated the rights of Oregonians.
Heard told the other senators that they would be held accountable for their actions in the coming years.
“You have joined Kate Brown in her campaign of intimidation against the people and children of God,” he said.
He quoted from the Bible book of 1 Samuel, which talks about the adversaries of the Lord being broken to pieces.
“The anointed king of kings is Jesus Christ, and this is his kingdom, not ours. The days of your unchecked assault against our freedoms and his children is over,” he said.
“You oppress the free peoples of Oregon. You have said to me through my caucus leader that we are being forced to wear these masks today and that your false authority will be enforced against any of us who don’t submit to you,” he said.
“If you had not done such great evil to my people and had simply asked me to wear this mask, I would have, but you commanded and therefore I declare my right to protest against your false authority and remove my mask,” he said.
At that point, he removed his mask.
In an interview with The News-Review Monday, Heard said he did what he felt the Lord wanted him to do.
“I’m tired of these people oppressing everyone,” Heard said of the Democratic leadership.
“I’m tired of them acting like they’re somehow good, generous souls because they’ve enacted tyranny that has destroyed so many lives, crushed the economy for so many people. And then they want to show up in Salem and not let the people in the building for the third time in a row now, which is not constitutionally legal, as if that matters anymore to these people,” he said.
Also Monday morning, demonstrators outside the Capitol protested the fact that they were not being allowed into the building. The protesters, some of whom were carrying firearms, at one point pushed their way into the building but were forced out by police. Videos from the protest showed protesters breaking the glass in a door and assaulting a newspaper photographer.
Oregon State Police said in a written statement that a protester used bear spray on police, and that police officers used pepper balls with an inert powder on the protesters.
“The Oregon State Police encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be lawfully. Please discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property,” the police said in a statement.
Police identified Ryan Lyles, 41, as having been arrested for allegedly spraying bear spray at police. Lyles was lodged at Marion County Jail on charges including felon in possession of body armor and unlawful use of mace. Two people, Ronald Vanvlack, 75, and Jerry Dyerson, 53, were arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Jeremiah Pruitt, 35, was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Police are attempting to locate Jeremy Roberts, 40, who allegedly attempted to gain access to the building and allegedly attacked two reporters.
Several news outlets reported that members of the far-right group Patriot Prayer were among the protesters.
Heard went out to speak to the protesters at one point.
Heard said in the interview later he opposed the police response to the protesters trying to force their way into the building.
“They are employing the state police to be the agents of their little evil empire they’ve created, to the point of where they were pepper-spraying and beating the people outside who were trying to force their way into their own Capitol building. It’s not breaking and entering. The people own the damn building,” he said.
Police said it was the protesters, not police, who deployed pepper spray or mace into the air.
A spokesperson for Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney said the senator had no comment about the protest outside the building or Heard’s actions on the Senate floor Monday.
Courtney’s spokesperson Johnmartin Sherman-Lewis said the Capitol has been closed to the public since March.
He said the rule on mask wearing in the Capitol comes from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which included legislators under the definition of employees for a workplace mask wearing rule that requires masks from mid-November this year to mid-May of next year.
Masks are incredibly important, he said, to fight the spreadable COVID-19 virus.
In response to a question about the risk of spreading COVID-19 if a legislator removes a mask, or if members of the public were allowed in the building, Heard said that’s not relevant.
People who are afraid of COVID-19 should stay in their own homes, not tell others what to do, he said.
“People’s rights are eternal. COVID has nothing to do with it. Today it’s COVID, tomorrow it’s the black plague, the next day it’s Christians and other people of faith’s opinions. There’s always something that the evil people in society will say make your rights null and void,” he said.
(27) comments
And the sad/disturbing thing about all this is from what I can see on Facebook since this story broke out, quite a bit of the local population is praising him out to be a national hero.
Just remember too folks, Alek Skarlaros highly idolized and worshiped this man too from his Facebook postings. Like I said on a comment on election day, I really don't think people grasped how much a bullet we dodged by him loosing. We just would have had another mini me of Heard.
Alarming, isn't it. How one child grows up honing their mental disorder to define the epitome of the thoughts and actions of a dictator. A dictator who cozies up to other dictators and knows if they tell the lies long enough others will believe them. Do we call those others weak minded? Do we believe they're mentally deficient or impaired? And if we do, what's to be done with them. No matter where they go in life, they're still apt to fall down a dictator's rabbit hole of lies, conspiracy, cheating, stealing, grifting and fleecing anyone who believes.
If you haven't already, do contact Speaker of the Oregon House, Tina Kotek and tell her she must by law remove those who simply cannot follow rules of the House, and leave their seats to avoid passing legislation. They cannot be allowed to represent us. Saner heads need to prevail because we'll be dealing with the members of the Trump Cult for some time to come.
Tina Kotek's contact information:
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1200 District Phone: 503-286-0558
Capitol Address: 900 Court St. NE, Rm. 269 Salem, Oregon 97301
Email: Rep.TinaKotek@oregonlegislature.gov
Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/kotek
I like Heard, but I’ll never forget his call to Rush Limbaugh when Sarah Palin was running. He voiced biblical concerns about a woman being President or VP. Rush took him to school. Lol
Another idiot from Douglas County!
The violence will only increase. They are emboldened by this. Which is exactly what Heard and Leif want. They are begging the Bundys to bring more guns, so the real war can get started. And voters here will cheer them on. Their insurrection has only just begun. This is beyond politics.
Please remind me which business this idiot owns? Want to make sure myself, family and friends never use anything this guy owns. As a long time Douglas county resident, we find the actions of this guy despicable. Never voted for him or the clown he replaced Jeff Kruse, who was another dirtbag from the area. Cronyism and Nepotism run deep in this region, but will be uprooted soonest people are fed up.
Officials finally found a case of a dead person voting, accusing a Republican of pretending to be his dead mom to vote for Trump. Prosecutors said it was the only voter-fraud case they found after hundreds of tips.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/officials-finally-found-a-case-of-a-dead-person-voting-accusing-a-republican-of-pretending-to-be-his-dead-mom-to-vote-for-trump/ar-BB1c7CpU?li=BBnb7Kz
Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, did not object to any of the legislative proposals in his speech on the Senate floor as lawmakers held an initial roll call and adopted rules for the special session Monday morning. Instead, Heard focused on the requirement that lawmakers wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Administration rules enacted in November. Heard also objected to coronavirus restrictions that bar members of the public, with the exception of journalists, from entering the Capitol.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2020/12/oregon-lawmakers-kick-off-third-special-session-of-2020-as-right-wing-group-protests-outside.html
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2020/12/oregon-lawmakers-kick-off-third-special-session-of-2020-as-right-wing-group-protests-outside.html
Heard, the Senator from Roseburg, addressed the crowd earlier in the morning, saying he has problems with the special session and calling on demonstrators to vote out Democrats.
https://twitter.com/jakethomas2009/status/1341066009722060802?s=20
Heard ended his brief statement by saying he would stand at the microphone without a mask for 30 seconds as he ripped off his surgical-style mask.
“Your time is up,” Courtney said seconds later as he banged the gavel.
"No it is not Mr. President," Heard said raising his voice.
Heard's microphone was shut off and he stormed out of the chamber.
https://katu.com/news/local/state-senator-from-roseburg-calls-special-session-illegitimate-removes-masks
Dallas _ "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's"
I've received about six e-mails from friends around the state wanting to know what kind of nit wits have moved into Douglas County. I don't want to tell them that he was probably bred and raised here. I think this world in going off the deep end. He probably is a follower of "Q"
I heard from people around the state too, without any prompting from me. Douglas County is the laughingstock county.
Hey, no sweeping generalizations now, not all of us whose family has been in the county for over 150 years show ourselves to be unable to learn or even think critically enough to understand truth. But yes, you're saying what many others think and can't bring themselves to say out loud - there are an inordinate number of those who have poor mental capacity in our county. It's not inbreeding, it's poor performing genetics that began back in the homeland they immigrated from.
So...we've got Heard quoting bible verses in the state senate. And Leif aiding and abetting sedition.
What is so unfortunate is that it's not only the people who voted for these two who are working hard to out-crazy the crazies, it's also the sane people in Douglas County that are represented by these laughingstocks.
Dallas Heard is an astonishingly ignorant, stupid little boy. Harsh? Perhaps, but simply true. To act this way when hundreds of thousands of Americans have died and are yet to die in this pandemic is simply despicable.
They should not allow 6-year-olds to be in the state senate
Disgusting display of a delusional wannabe politician. The GOPs have proven over & over again they like to squawk and put on a show. From Heard to the T-rd in the WH its not about the substance and integrity of the party for the American people but a lying greedy cult of racists & bullies.
it is bacause they have decided they no longer like the UNITED states of america and want to change it
well folks, do you think it's getting out of hand???
I did not vote in this group. And I am not a Democrat.
Maybe we're getting lucky and he's moving. His mansion in the sky is available for the very low price of $1,650,000.00 https://www.realliving.com/homes-for-sale/13595-OLD-HIGHWAY-99-SOUTH-Myrtle-Creek-OR-97457-305154513
Douglas County must be soooo proud.
Curry and Coos share the blame.
When someone starts spouting Bible verses out of context in an official government meeting it's usually time to talk to the family about doing an intervention. He sounds wackier than Kanye.
Y'all elected this person. Dumb as a box of rocks.
melrosereader . . . actually, rocks are probably smarter.
True dat
