Umpqua Transit has implemented new route reductions due to staff shortages. This is the second set of reductions that the transportation and commuter service has made.
“It is important to note that none of our drivers have tested positive for the virus but many are taking precautionary measures for their health or the health of their family members,” UTrans General Manager Cheryl Cheas said.
Several stops have been eliminated:
- 4:15 p.m. Northbound Orangeline from Washington and Rose
- 4:35 p.m. Northbound Blueline from UCC
- 5:00 p.m. Southbound Blueline from Sutherlin Bi-mart
- 5:30 p.m. Southbound Orangeline from UCC
- 5:51 p.m. Southbound Greyline from Washington and Rose
- 6:10 p.m. Northbound Greyline from Abby’s Legendary Pizza in Winston
Altered routes in operation include:
- PM Winston/Sutherlin Greyline departs Washington and Rose at 2:30 p.m.
- PM Orangeline departs Washington and Rose at 3:30 p.m.
- NB Sutherlin departs UCC at 3:50 p.m.
- 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. SB South County from Washington and Rose now include “Via Winston”
- 3:29 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. NB from Seven Feathers Truck & Travel also include “Via Winston”
- PM SB South County Direct route from Washington and Rose will depart at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Routes currently out of service:
- Lifeline
- 6:20 a.m. Blueline Southbound from Sutherlin Bi-Mart
- 10:50 a.m. Blueline Northbound from UCC
- 12 p.m. Southbound Orangeline from UCC
- 3:45 p.m. South County Via Winston
UTrans still has some regular routes in operation, such as:
- 6 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Southbound South County route via Winston
- 7:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Northbound South County route via Winston
- 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Roseburg Redline, with the last Northbound bus departing Washington and Rose at 5:09 p.m.
- 6:55 a.m. and 6:55 pm. Roseburg Greenline, with the last Southbound bus departing Umpqua Community College at 5:55 p.m. and departing Washington and Rose at 6:28 p.m.
- 6:05 a.m. Winston Orangeline to Sutherlin has no changes
- the 7:15 a.m. Sutherlin Orangeline to Winston has no changes.
Many of the changes mean Roseburg route services are reduced to every two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.