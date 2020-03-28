Umpqua Transit (UTrans), the transportation and commuter service that serves Roseburg, Winston, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Canyonville, has announced a reduction in services due to staff shortages.
Beginning Friday, there will no longer be service for the runs listed for the following routes:
- The 4:15 p.m. departure from Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Rose Street to Umpqua Community College on the Northbound Orange line has been canceled.
- The 5:30 p.m. departure from UCC to Washington and Rose on the Southbound Orange line has been canceled.
- The Northbound Sutherlin 4:35 p.m. departure from UCC to Sutherlin has been canceled.
- The Southbound Sutherlin 5 p.m. departure from Sutherlin to UCC has been canceled.
- The 3:45 p.m. departure from Washington and Rose on the Southbound South County PM route has been canceled.
- The 5:19 p.m. departure from Seven Feathers Truck and Travel on the Northbound South County PM route has been canceled.
- Lifeline routes, which runs Monday-Friday to Oakland, Yoncalla, Drain, Tenmile, Camas Valley, Azalea, Glendale, Glide, Idleyld, Elkton, Reedsport and Lakeport, are all canceled until drivers are available.
The morning and evening Red and Green lines for Roseburg routes will run regular service until 3:30 p.m., with reduced services from 3:30-6:40 p.m.
To reduce the impact to riders who typically depend on the 3:45 p.m. South County route with stops in Winston and Dillard, UTrans is adjusting the other PM South County routes as follows:
- The 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. departures from Washington and Rose on the Southbound South County PM route will include a run through Winston.
- The 3:29 p.m. departure from Seven Feathers Truck and Travel on the Northbound South County PM route run will include a run through Winston.
- The 7:25 p.m. departure from Seven Feathers Casino Resort on the Northbound South County PM route will be allowed to deviate to ensure passengers get to their regular stops.
