Douglas Public Health Network was scheduled to conduct a second round of drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday.
The tests are only being given to patients who are signed up for the program by their doctors. DPHN does not charge for collecting samples. The lab that performs the test charges $199, but most insurances pay for it and Gov. Kate Brown has said no Oregonian will be stuck footing the bill for a COVID-19 test.
A third drive-thru testing clinic is planned for next week, and DPHN is working to get additional testing materials to allow for more drive-through clinics.
As of Thursday, there were 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon, but just one in Douglas County. It is difficult to obtain testing, however, and many of the state cases have been spread within communities.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center began 100% screening of all veterans, visitors, vendors and employees Friday. Patients are limited to one companion per visit and visitors must be older than 16.
Access to the Roseburg VA is now restricted to the Harvard Avenue entrance. The north entrance at Garden Valley Boulevard will be closed. All entrance points into Building 1 will be closed except the main entrance into the urgent care and clinics.
Douglas County announced it is temporarily suspending its $4 day use fees at county parks until April 28. That’s the date when statewide school closures are currently scheduled to end.
“Getting outdoors is a healthy way to reduce stress and provides an open environment for kids to play and explore nature (and get out of the house). The county encourages residents to get some fresh air, exercise and enjoy the sunshine in your local parks during this challenging time,” county officials said in a press release.
As with other activities, the county asks park visitors to keep 6 feet away from other people, wash their hands, wipe down commonly touched surfaces with disinfectant wipes, and to stay home if they’re sick.
The Oregon Department of Forestry Offices, including the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Roseburg ODF office will offer public service by appointment only, starting March 23.
State and federal leaders are continuing to address the problems of COVID-19.
Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno issued a press release Thursday saying Oregon’s May 19 primary election will continue as planned. Ballots for military and overseas voters will be mailed April 4 and regular ballots will be mailed out starting April 29.
“Because Oregon votes by mail we do not have to be concerned about social distancing issues at polling places that so many other states are struggling with. Many states are looking to implement our vote by mail system as a safer way to conduct elections in November,” the press release said.
The state Legislature’s Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response was slated to hold its second meeting Friday. It will hear testimony from Oregon Health and Science University and a status update on the state’s unified command structure. It will also consider ideas for an emergency response package, which could address both health care and relief for workers and businesses suffering economic harm.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon are urging the Federal Communications Commission to increase subsidies to health care providers for rural telehealth services, and Wyden introduced a $17 billion bill that would relieve small businesses of Small Business Administration loan payments for six months. Wyden and Merkley are also calling for a moratorium on evictions for renters.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and dry cough. Some people also experience shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills or fatigue or cough up saliva and mucus.
DPHN is operating a COVID-19 hotline. The number is 541-464-6550 and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Why are you calling it "drive-thru COVID-19 testing." No one is being tested because Douglas County doesn't have any test kits. Instead, it should be more accurately called "drive-thru COVID-19 sampling," because only samples are being collected to analyze later whenever the test kits finally arrive. This same thing is going on in many other states.
The number of stated Oregon coronavirus cases and deaths may be accurate but it's not real. Those numbers don't include the number of suspected cases of coronavirus and the number of deaths caused by the disease because there are no test kits to determine the true number. Just because we don't have test kits doesn't mean more people aren't being infected and dying of the disease.
The last person confirmed to have died of coronavirus in Springfield was dead three days before her results confirmed she had the disease. How many more like her are out there? Belying what we know about the absence of testing (not sampling) does not help people understand the seriousness of this disease. Continuing to do so will only increase the death count once the test kits finally become available.
