According to the Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, the Roseburg VA Medical Center has five active cases of COVID-19, a figure that conflicts with the Oregon Health Authority, which has reported nine.
According to the VA, it has four veteran patients and one employee with active cases of COVID-19.
The VA said the discrepancy is likely due to the fact that OHA includes in its outbreak statistics other household members and close contacts of patients and staff who've contracted the disease.
Altogether since the beginning of the pandemic, the Roseburg VA said it has had 38 cases. Of those, 31 were veterans, five employees, one veteran employee and one listed as "other."
"Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, employees and patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others with testing results and follow-up care delivered via telephone," VA spokesperson Tim Parish said in an email.
He said no veterans receiving direct inpatient care at the VA have contracted COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.