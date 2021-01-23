Ming Phelps was one of hundreds of people who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Aviva Health hosted the 10-hour large-scale vaccination event with the help of Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, Umpqua Health Alliance and other volunteers from across the county.
Phelps said she got the vaccine to protect herself, but also those around her.
"I take care of my mom at home, she has dementia," Phelps said. "I don't want to put her at risk or anything. I also have other health issues, I have a weakened immune system due to autoimmune disorders, and my daughter has asthma and so does my husband. We're all kind of a higher risk family so we just want to protect as much as we can to try to avoid getting any of it."
All people vaccinated Saturday fell within the state's Phase 1a group. People had to pre-register for the event and could not receive the vaccine without proof of registration.
Phelps has seen the impact of COVID-19 when her sister, daughter and son-in-law contracted the virus and decided to get the vaccine as soon as she was eligible.
On Saturday, she was ushered into Douglas Hall at the fairgrounds and moved from station to station to get vaccinated.
Jodee Jackson, an Aviva board member, volunteered her time outside and said the process had gone smooth most of the day.
"One person said it felt like he got the Willy Wonka golden ticket," she said.
Jackson helped pre-screen people before they went into the building where the vaccines were given.
Once inside, people moved from station to station and in the end had to wait either 15 or 30 minutes to make sure they didn't have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
There were more than 100 volunteers to help with the first mass vaccination event in the county, which Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton likened to a military operation.
“We know our community is eager to receive the vaccination, and we’re doing everything we can to quickly move through OHA’s Phase 1a vaccine sequencing list so we can begin vaccinating the general public,” Bolton said. “It’s our intent to make the vaccine available to everyone as fast as we can, and we’re hopeful future allotments from the state will arrive expeditiously.”
Most people received Pfizer vaccines that came from CHI Mercy Medical Center, although there were some Moderna vaccines available as well that would be used toward the end of the day.
To assure none of the vaccinations went to waste, a waitlist was also created.
Aviva Health, Douglas Public Health Network and Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team worked together to coordinate the event.
Bolton said the main goal of the event was simple: "To run out of vaccine."
But the event also served a second purpose: a trial run for future mass vaccination events.
“We’re leaning heavily on partner organizations and other volunteers to ensure the event is a success,” Bolton said. “If there’s a silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that over these last several months different health care organizations from across the county are coalescing in response to COVID-19, and that kind of partnership and collaboration is critical in the success of this kind of effort.”
Douglas County has hosted drive-thru flu shot clinics in previous years, which helped with communication between the different health organizations.
"It feels like just another Saturday," Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, before talking about the differences between the two events.
"We have to collect insurance information, which we did not do (at the drive-thru flu clinic)," he said. "The other thing is, the flu vaccine was very plentiful and cheap so we didn't have the Fort Knox kind of security over the flu vaccine."
Another difference is the reaction, while life-threatening allergic reactions are extraordinarily rare for the flu vaccine about one in 10,000 people strongly react to the COVID-19 vaccine.
And although no reactions were expected, or had occurred by noon, Bolton and Dannenhoffer said the safest place to have the reaction would be at the fairgrounds with the medical personnel. It's also why people were asked to wait 15 or 30 minutes before they left Douglas Hall.
The goal was to vaccinate 600 people, or about one person per minute. Although there may be slightly less based on the amount of vaccine that was available.
Dannenhoffer said the plan as of Saturday is to start vaccinating teachers on Monday and the oldest people in the community on Feb. 8, but it will depend on the amount of vaccine available.
People who received their first dose Saturday will need a second dose in three to six weeks, but Bolton said he hopes that by that time there will enough vaccines in the community that people will be able to get those at their local doctor or pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.