East Primary School has had two students and one staff member test positive for COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report.
The students had been previously included in the report, but the staff member is a new addition, and according to the data, would have tested positive on Oct. 1.
The only other case reported in the weekly OHA report was a student at South Umpqua High School.
On Wednesday, South Umpqua School District reported a student at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek had tested positive for COVID-19. A student at Tri City Elementary School, in the same school district, tested positive on Oct. 27.
Neither of those cases would have been included in the report, as the data is gathered on Sunday.
However, other cases reported by school districts in Douglas County last week — Douglas High School, Winston Middle School and Oakland Elementary School — were also not included in the weekly state report.
Maybe the reason the other cases reported by school districts in Douglas County last week — Douglas High School, Winston Middle School and Oakland Elementary School — were not included in the weekly state report is because the Oregon Health Authority relies on local Public Health Departments (DPHN) to provide them with the information.
