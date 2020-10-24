The horror of learning math from home may be the perfect Halloween scare for virtual learners. Often one of the most difficult subject areas for students inside the classroom, math at a distance requires even more care. So this week we came up with tips from a math teacher to treat this subject.
In the early months of the national shutdowns, Adam Sandler sang to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: “I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.” Well, if only Sandler knew the world of virtual learning has so many resources nowadays, he wouldn’t have to worry.
This week I consulted with Matthew Dickson, a mathematics teacher at Rose School, for resources and information. Dickson teaches as part of their hybrid digital learning program for high school students. He gives his top three go-to websites for working with students who are learning online:
www.khanacademy.org — Khan Academy is a nonprofit organization with the mission “to provide free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere.”
Dickson suggests using this site to supplement classroom curriculum and to troubleshoot content areas where a student is struggling. The site navigation is excellent, it is “comprehensive and addresses all the state standards for learning requirements.” There are diagnostic tools to assess where the student is at with their current knowledge level and direct them to their learning level. The program is also built to assess students as they learn and if a student answers a certain number of questions correct in the lesson, then they move onto the next level.
“The best part of the entire program is when you’re stuck, you click a button and it will give you step by step instructions on how to solve,” Dickson said.
And if that isn’t good enough, he added, then students are also able to watch a video of the problem being solved. It is basically like having 24-hour access to a teacher.
www.desmos.com — Desmos, is great for quick graphing. Ideal for help in upper level courses including geometry, trigonometry and calculus, it replaces the need for an expensive graphing calculator.
“This site basically replaced the TI84 graphing calculator,” Dickson said. “It gives you access to a wonderful graphing calculator — better than what you could purchase — that is is color coordinated and easy to use; it’s wonderful.”
www.symbolab.com — A free math help site — students simply input the question and the program will give a step-by-step breakdown of how to solve it.
For younger learners working on building the basics, easily printable online flashcards are readily available by grade and learning target in an online search. Writing your own flashcards or number lines or times tables is a great way to practice as well. Help your student make fun, colorful charts for their learning target (ABC’s, shapes, numbers, basic operations, times tables, equations and formulas, etc.) that they can display in their learning area. Older students too (cue the eye-roll and “Mooom”) will feel positive about learning and memorization with bright, cheerful color-coordinated charts and notes in their learning space.
“I would say in general online learning has never been easier for math than it is right now,” Dickson said. “Because these are tools that just didn’t exist ten years ago.”
So keep your students learning and using all their tools, and that will be great for America.
