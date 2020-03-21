WINSTON — Wildlife Safari decided to keep its drive-thru open, despite announcing Friday it would close the 600-acre animal park following the governor’s recommendation to discourage going out in public.
Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians to “stay home, stay healthy” during a Friday conference, and within hours Wildlife Safari made the decision to close to the public.
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Executive Director Dan Van Slyke said “If we were open, it would encourage people to leave and come here. Even though we really hated the idea that we’d shut down, we want to comply with the spirit behind it.”
Then, Wildlife Safari Marketing Director Jacob Schleuter called around 4 p.m. on Saturday to say that park officials had reversed course and were going to keep the drive-thru open until an executive order forced them to shut the gates.
A message on the park’s Facebook site said, “After running drive through only all day today, the decision has been reached to continue operating the drive through. The park feels we can maintain an incredible, safe atmosphere for children and families faced with the prospect of few options for stimulation and entertainment. Be sure to check back here in Facebook to stay up to date on developments! The Safari Village, encounters and other activities will remain closed.”
Schleuter said keeping the park open would not only mean business for Wildlife Safari, but also for surrounding establishments that rely on the increase in tourism the animal park brings to the area.
Van Slyke said earlier in the day that the park created a sense of normalcy for people, getting them out of their homes and experience something normal in a stressful time.
“Animals can be very therapeutic,” he said.
People who came to the Wildlife Safari on Saturday were able to experience the drive-thru, but the Safari Village and everything inside it, such as the gift shop and restaurant were closed.
“We had this planned for a while, and everything seems to be changing quickly,” Ben An said. “So we just adjust and go with the flow, but we’re still glad they’re open today.”
An, came to Wildlife Safari with his wife, Heidi An, and their children from Vancouver, Washington.
Portable toilets were placed outside and people who brought food were able to use the picnic tables around the parking lot.
It will be the new norm for operations as the business adapts to conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re just trying to do something fun with the family,” said Rachel Birkman, who traveled from Springfield, to visit the park. “I’m glad we were able to see the animals. We were all going a little stir crazy at home.”
Wildlife Safari is one of the last animal parks in the U.S. to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Van Slyke.
“We having a saying here ‘You are captive, they roam free,’ that is sort of social distancing, you are captive in your car while the animals are free,” Van Slyke said. “We were practicing social distancing before it became popular, because that’s the way our business is set.”
There is no risk of the animals getting sick from the coronavirus, which is why the drive-thru park remained open.
Executive orders from the governor providing details on a statewide shutdown are expected to come early next week.
“We have a life bunch of animals that are going to continue to be fed, cared for,” Van Slyke said. “Those are costs that are going to continue on, so if there’s no revenue coming in to counterbalance that it gets to be really problematic, really quick.”
Operating the park costs around $15,000 a day.
The park is prepared to shoulder some of those costs, but Van Slyke said federal funding would be necessary if it had to close for a long time.
Wildlife Safari is also looking at the federal funding available to help the seasonal workers that were hired just weeks ago.
“There is such a therapeutic side to animals,” Van Slyke said, and with the economic downturn there are affordable ways to visit the animal park once it fully reopens.
“They can come to Wildlife Safari and walk around the village for free,” Van Slyke said. “I think that’s a cool thing to offer the community.”
Safari Village is home to a plethora of animals, including lemurs, snakes and a cheetah.
