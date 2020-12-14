Schools in the Winston-Dillard School District will remain open to on-site learning until at least Jan. 7, superintendent Kevin Miller announced at the school board meeting last Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County rose to 241.42 per 100,000 people over the last two-week period. This means the county continues to be placed in the Comprehensive Distance Learning educational model designed by state health and education leaders.
Miller said public health officials were expecting numbers to increase because of the Thanksgiving holiday and are expecting a similar surge about 10 to 14 days after Christmas.
However, schools that opened to on-site learning prior to Oct. 30 were able to remain open under the Safe Harbor Clause. Winston-Dillard School District chose to remain open, while others, including Roseburg Public Schools, Sutherlin School District and South Umpqua School District opted to transition to distance learning.
Schools that closed will be able to reopen to all grades once there are less than 50 cases per 100,000 people and the test positivity percentage is below 5%. The test positivity in Douglas County was at 4.84% for the two-week period ending Dec. 12.
School districts will be able to reopen elementary schools, up to sixth grade, if there are less than 100 cases per 100,000 people. And schools should plan for a transition if there are between 100 to 199 cases per 100,000 people.
If there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people by Jan. 4, all schools will need to transition to comprehensive distance learning.
According to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance from the Oregon Department of Education, schools operating under the Safe Harbor Clause in a county that is in the Distance Learning metrics, "must transition to distance learning by January 4, 2021."
State officials say the week of Jan. 4 can be used as a transition week.
"The guidance states that on January 4 if the district is in the red column — the distance learning category — they need to immediately transition. Colt (Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education) and ODE have consistently given the interpretation that 'immediately' equals within that week. The superintendent’s comment is in alignment with the interpretation given by ODE," said Scott Nine, assistant superintendent of education innovation and improvement for the Oregon Department of Education.
Miller said the transition week would be used for children to get devices needed to learn from home. Camas Valley Charter Schools will also remain open during the week of Jan. 4, its superintendent Don Wonsley announced Monday.
Gill wrote to Miller that the Oregon Health Authority's Senior Health Advisors are reviewing to extend the Jan. 4 date for Safe Harbor Clause.
"My assumption is districts, that are in-person, are trying to get it extended and want to stay open," Miller said. "And they don't know if they're gonna do that."
Research has shown that schools are not spreaders of COVID-19, which prompted the Medford School District started a resolution to get students back in the classroom. Something Miller pointed out during the school board meeting.
On Dec. 8, the state education department responded to that letter in writing by pointing out that schools are not exempt from COVID-19 and that an outbreak at a school often means more work for local health authorities due to the number of contacts.
"No one disputes that getting kids back in classrooms will improve students' educational outcomes, as well as their social and emotional well-being," Gill wrote. "But if we want to reopen schools and keep them open, we have to bring COVID-19 case rates down to safer levels."
In Douglas County, there have been at least 30 COVID-19 cases for students or staff at K-12 schools.
Brockway Elementary School, which is part of the Winston-Dillard School District, announced that it would be closed for the remainder of this week because of the number of staff members that are in quarantine. All other schools in the district remain open.
Winston-Dillard board member Brian West created a presentation for the school board, which showed the state hospitalization and death rates of COVID-19 by age, to show the possible impact on the school district.
Students would have a 0% chance of death due to COVID-19, while 82 staff members had a less than .6% chance of dying due to the coronavirus, 10 staff members had a 2.23% chance of death and two staff members had a 6.24% chance of death, according to West.
"I'm just stating that the kids right now ... we have no death in any of the kids. None," West said. "They can't do sports, they can't do anything because we've locked him out of schools, they can't even go and do their own thing."
West also said distance learning would give students a poor education and negatively impact their social and emotional health.
Board member Curt Stookey pointed out that although the death rate may be low, there was no information about the long-term effects of COVID-19.
"When they get it, what's the long term effect on these kids their lungs their hearts their livers?" he asked. "I mean you're you're not figuring that out on this piece of paper."
He also objected to the way data was presented in regards to the teacher's age.
"I don't know why you spent time because to me it just sounds the way you're talking that you're saying that the teachers don't matter because they're in this age group," Stookey said.
West said he just wanted to present the data and that he did not want anybody to die from the virus.
Construction managers at the high school advised the school district, that if education at Douglas High School transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of the school year demolition at the high school could start three months earlier and save the district approximately $190,000.
The school district will inform the public in January on how students will be educated.
