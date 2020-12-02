A student at Winston Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Wednesday.
Apparently the student was not at school during the contagious period and no other students or staff members were asked to quarantine.
Students who have a cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste or smell are asked to stay home.
